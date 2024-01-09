Terre Haute Police investigating fatal shooting

Jan. 8—The Terre Haute Police Department reported Monday it is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, uniformed officers responded to the report of an injured person at a residence in the 500 block of S. Fourth St., according to a social media post by the department. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Trenton C. Holloway, 23, of Terre Haute, suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

Officers conducted life-saving measures until the Terre Haute Fire Department arrived and took over patient care. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as permitted.

The department emphasized that there is no perceived threat to the community at this time.