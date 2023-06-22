Terre Haute police officer facing OWI charges resigns

Jun. 22—A Terre Haute police officer charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated/endangering a person has resigned from the police force.

Jeffrey Pupilli, who had been a nine-year member of the department, submitted a letter of resignation effective Wednesday, according to Shawn Keen, Terre Haute police chief.

On June 1, Pupilli, 33, was arrested on operating while intoxicated charges after he allegedly showed up for work in the afternoon with high breath-alcohol concentration and was taken by a supervisor for drug and alcohol screening.

He was later charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated/endangering a person and operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than 0.15.

A bench trial has been set for July 24 in Vigo Superior Court Div. 5.

On June 1, supervisors were notified that Pupilli had shown up for work as a uniformed patrolman while under the influence.

Police said Pupilli began his shift at 2:50 p.m., and his squad car was parked in a secure lot at THPD. A check of the car's in-car tracking software showed the officer had left home at 2:33 p.m. and reached the department at 2:47 p.m., at one point hitting 93 mph near Indiana 63 and Pennington Road.

Drug and alcohol forms would later show high breath-alcohol concentrations, according to the affidavit. Those were:

* 3:39 p.m. — 0.596

* 4:01 p.m. — greater than 0.6

* 5:13 p.m. — 0.500

* 5:32 p.m. — 0.446

In Indiana, a driver is presumed intoxicated with a BAC of 0.08 or above.

Pupilli refused a chemical test, according to the affidavit, and police obtained a search warrant to obtain his blood.

At 9:48 p.m., a blood test performed at Terre Haute Regional Hospital showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.125, according to the probable cause affidavit.

After meeting with a police captain and being notified of his immediate placement on administrative leave, Pupilli was booked into Vigo County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance on June 2. A trial date of July 24 remains set, according to online court records.