Terre Haute police officer under investigation

Aug. 2—An investigation is underway after the Terre Haute Police Department received a complaint alleging criminal conduct by an off-duty police officer.

The department received the complaint Saturday, Chief Shawn Keen said in an email.

"Pursuant to policy and practices concerning a criminal allegation, the officer was placed on immediate relief of duty pending the outcome of an investigation. While on immediate relief of duty, an officer may not take police actions and their badge, firearm, equipment, and computer and building access are removed," Keen stated.

Also per its policies, the department contacted the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office to request an investigation by an outside agency, Keen said.

"After consultation with the prosecutor's office, I must refer any further questions regarding the investigation to their office," he said.

Indiana State Police are conducting the investigation, according to Sgt. Matt Ames, public information officer with ISP's Putnamville post. "We have been requested by the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office to investigate a complaint on Trevor Singer," he stated.

Singer is a Terre Haute police officer. Tribune-Star archives show he was sworn into the city police department in October 2020.

Keen stated that should any criminal allegation result in an indictment, the police merit commission will determine if the department member should be suspended pending resolution of the criminal action and if such suspension is to be with or without pay.

A separate internal investigation may also be conducted if it is determined that the conduct also may have violated departmental directives, Keen said.