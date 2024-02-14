Terre Haute police respond to altercation, shots fired at local bar

Feb. 13—A Terre Haute man was arrested early Tuesday after a verbal altercation in a bar led to shots being fired inside and outside of the establishment.

Marshall Randolph, 50, of Terre Haute was arrested and faces initial charges of attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a violent felon, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.

About 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, the Terre Haute police responded to reports of shots fired at The Cabin, 1350 Hulman St.

Preliminary investigation determined the suspect was involved in an altercation with both staff and patrons inside the bar, during which he physically assaulted a female patron, police said.

The situation escalated when the suspect brandished a handgun and discharged it into the ceiling. The suspect left the premises, and an individual followed shortly after. At this point, the suspect discharged the firearm a second time, endangering the individual, according to police.

Randolph was taken into custody nearby and without further incident, police said.