Terre Haute police say shooting at apartment complex was in self-defense

Jul. 19—A man who shot another Monday afternoon at Greenwood Manor Apartments on Terre Haute's South 19th Street was acting in self-defense and likely will not face charges, according to city police.

Terre Haute officers were sent to the apartment complex in the 2600 block of South 19th after 4 p.m. They identified the victim and suspect and secured the scene, according to a posting on social media by police.

The person shot was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh.

Detectives determined that the man who was shot was the aggressor in a dispute between the two men, police said. The man who fired the shot did so in self-defense as he was physically incapable of stopping the aggressor due to legitimate medical conditions.

Police said that although the investigation continues, no charges are being filed against the man who fired the firearm.