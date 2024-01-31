Terre Haute resident crowned 2024 Illiana Watermelon Association queen

Jan. 30—Maya Snider of Terre Haute was recently chosen as the 2024 Indiana-Illinois Watermelon queen during a convention in French Lick.

Snider, the daughter of Dion and Stephanie Snider, is a junior at Indiana State University majoring in pre-med; she plans to become a physician's assistant specializing in dermatology.

Snider will represent the Illiana Watermelon Association in public relation events throughout the year. She will represent both Indiana and Illinois promoting watermelon throughout the two states.

She also will travel to Washington, D.C., and Orlando, Florida. Snider will compete for a national title in Austin, Texas, next year.

Her mother, Stephanie Snider, won the same Illiana Watermelon queen title in 1994.

