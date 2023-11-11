Terre Haute woman arrested after Friday morning stabbing

Nov. 10—A Terre Haute woman was arrested Friday morning after police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of South 20th Street, according to a Terre Haute Police Department social media posting.

Officers found both Nichola Leroy, 39, of Terre Haute, and Wasu W. Laplante, 38, of Terre Haute, at the residence.

Officers detained Leroy and immediately began providing aid to Laplante. The Terre Haute Fire Department responded, treated and transported Laplante to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Leroy was arrested on charges of murder and transported to the Vigo County Jail. She is set to appear at 10 a.m. Monday in Vigo County Division 3 Court.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Laplante and Leroy were cohabitants of the residence and distantly related.