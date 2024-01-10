Terre Haute woman faces aggravated battery, criminal confinement charges

Jan. 9—A Terre Haute woman faces aggravated battery and criminal confinement charges after another person suffered serious injuries in a physical assault.

ShaAnna L. Howell, 43, of Terre Haute, was arrested and faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon and criminal confinement with serious bodily injury, according to city police.

On Monday, the Terre Haute Police Department was informed of a patient at a local hospital who had suffered significant injuries from a physical assault.

Police determined the victim had been confined to a residence in the 1900 block of North First Street and suffered serious injuries as a result of an aggravated battery. The victim was soon after transferred to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment.

Detectives interviewed the victim, witnesses, the suspect and executed a search warrant at the involved address.

Police and the prosecutor's office "worked in conjunction for nearly 24 hours to quickly resolve this investigation and take the suspect into custody," according to a THPD news release.