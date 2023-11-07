Terrebonne coroner identifies Houma man who died in police custody Friday

The Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who died in police custody Friday.

Tyrone Mickey, 53, of Houma died after a traffic stop shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, when, according to Louisiana State Police, he scuffled with a Houma Police Department Officer, was tased and swallowed bags of narcotics after being placed in the patrol car.

Mickey's body has been shipped to Jefferson Parish to conduct a forensic autopsy to determine the cause of death. The coroner's office would not release more details because the investigation is ongoing.

Louisiana State Police did not identify the officer, the drugs that were consumed, the lifesaving efforts reportedly performed by the officer or Mickey's name, because the investigation is ongoing. The Department has a policy that unless both the officer and the deceased are named, neither are named.

"We have a new policy that unless we release the name of the officer we're not going to release the subject's identity," State Police Public Information Officer Ross Brennan said. "It's either all or none."

Brennan said this includes any incident being investigated involving a police officer.

According to a release by State Police, Mickey resisted arrest, attempted to flee, was tased and was placed into custody. While seated in the back of the patrol vehicle he began consuming bags of drugs.

He became unresponsive and the officer performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, the release said. Mickey was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

