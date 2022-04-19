Terrebonne economic development chief Matt Rookard is leaving to start new job May 2

Terrebonne Parish's top economic development official will leave the post to begin a new job May 2.

Matt Rookard has served as CEO of the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority since May 2016.

Starting May 2, he will take over as president and CEO of the Louisiana Credit Union League. The group, based in Harahan, is the state trade association for credit unions, offering advocacy and lobbying, training and other services to its members.

The league's board of directors announced Rookard's selection Tuesday. He replaces Bob Gallman, who retired in March.

“The league board believes Matt is very much aligned with our collective values, culture and shared vision for the organization. We are confident he will provide the strategic leadership, advocacy and innovative support necessary to advance Louisiana credit unions,” Steve Webb, board vice chairman and president and CEO of Neighbors Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge, said in a news release.

TEDA, overseen by a board of commissioners, works to attract new businesses to Terrebonne and help existing businesses grow. Its services include planning, attracting government and private grants and providing training.

Rookard says the group's work, under his leadership, has led to 44 announced projects representing $3.4 billion in capital investments and over 10,000 direct jobs.

He also cited the Bayou Business Recovery Grant Program, a $500,000 grant fund aimed at helping small businesses in Terrebonne recover losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Hurricane Ida, he and TEDA established the Bayou Business Community Housing initiative. It donated 45 travel trailers to local families in need of temporary housing after their homes were damaged or destroyed.

“I am fortunate to be taking the helm of a strong, well-respected association,” Rookard said in the release. “My vision is to build on that history and help credit unions throughout the state deliver on their mission. Our top priority is to ensure that the league remains a valuable resource for its members, focusing on both our advocacy work and the accessibility of new technology for our members.”

