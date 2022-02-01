Terrebonne General promotes Teresita McNabb to senior vice president

The Courier and Daily Comet
·1 min read

Teresita McNabb has been named senior vice president in charge of clinical services at Terrebonne General Health System.

McNabb has been with Terrebonne General for more than 36 years. She began her career as an Intensive Care Unit staff nurse and worked her way up to her most recent role as vice president of Nursing Services. She has served on the hospital's executive team for nearly 20 years.

Teresita McNabb

McNabb has held many roles on various committees throughout the health system that work to improve patient care, employee communication and nursing education. Her new senior-level role will address strategic initiatives for the system's future growth.

More: Hospitals in Lafourche, Terrebonne cope with increased admissions amid COVID omicron surge

“Teresita’s strong leadership abilities and passion for healthcare have been an asset to our organization,” Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General president and CEO, said in a news release. “She has a proven track record in handling a wide variety of operational and clinical initiatives successfully and will continue to add value in new strategies.”

McNabb holds various health-related certifications and is a member of many professional and social organizations. Most recently, she was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the Louisiana State Board of Nursing for the second time.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Terrebonne General promotes Teresita McNabb to senior vice president

