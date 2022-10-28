Terrebonne High School remains on high alert after racist video and online threats

Terrebonne High School is on high alert due to threats of retaliation following a racist video posted to social media by students earlier this week.

"There are some social media posts that have been circulating, indicating some type of threat at Terrebonne High School; however, we have not been able to substantiate any of these threats. We're increasing security tomorrow. The school is on top of it, and it should be of no concern to the parents," Houma Police Department Chief of Detectives Travis Theriot said Thursday.

When asked if the social media threats referred to Friday, Terrebonne Parish Superintendent Aubrey "Bubba" Orgeron confirmed there would be both increased police and staff presence. He said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution, and the increase will continue through Friday.

According to Orgeron, the threats were of "retaliation." When asked if they were of violence, he said he didn't know what kind, it was "to get back at them, and stuff like that," he said.

Orgeron said he felt confident that the children will be safe with the added presence and therefore school would not be canceled. There were about 6 extra police officers, and about 4 additional supervisory staff including himself on Thursday, he said.

Orgeron said a text was sent out to parents Wednesday night, and one will be sent out Thursday night to inform parents of the situation. The text the school system plans to send to parents says, "We had a great day today at Terrebonne.

"The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, so out of (an) abundance of caution, we will have additional security on campus again tomorrow. We look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow. Thank you for your cooperation."

The fallout has been from a 30-second video police believe Terrebonne High School students created and posted to social media, depicting two students making racist comments. The video included four white male juvenile's faces, but in a joint investigation between Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish School District, only two face charges at this time.

According to School Board President Gregory Harding, immediately following the school and police learning of the video on Wednesday, the school was brought into lockdown, and Houma Police Department removed the students from the building.

