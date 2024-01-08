Terrebonne and Lafourche in for windy and soggy night, weather experts warn

Terrebonne and Lafourche are in for some bad weather, with winds possibly reaching 60 mph gusts. As a result, students will be dismissed early Monday.

Terrebonne and Lafourche's Offices of Emergency Preparedness are cautioning residents in the parishes of severe thunderstorms rolling through the area starting about 4 p.m. Monday and lasting until 5 a.m. Tuesday. Both public school districts will dismiss students between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The storms will be accompanied by high winds that could gust anywhere between 40 and 60 mph, Lafourche's Director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness Chris Boudreaux said.

"When you're talking about those strong winds, its really just winds bringing up that strong Gulf moisture ahead of the system," National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Efferson said. "So you're in a high-wind warning, at least the coastal lower halves of both parishes."

A cloudy sky hangs over Bayou Lafourche, Jan. 8, as weather experts say they will darken by the evening bringing gusts between 40 and 60 mph through the night.

According to Efferson, the National Weather Service was seeing winds between 20 and 30 mph as of 10 a.m. Monday and expect those winds to continue rising through to tomorrow morning.

"Probably the strongest winds will be just after dark," he said.

Boudreaux advised people to stay informed on the storm as it develops and pick up anything laying in their yards to avoid the winds throwing them around. Efferson said its an above average wind event, and has the potential for tornadoes.

More: Some Louisiana families will see reductions in SNAP benefits starting this month

More: Terrebonne's parish president, council members take oath of office

The parishes will see waves of showers, and Boudreaux said Lafourche can expect at least two to three inches of rainfall over an extended period of time, but it could be more depending on how fast the storm rolls through.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Lafourche and Terrebonne brace for high winds, thunderstorms