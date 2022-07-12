The murder trial of Sherman Ruffin, originally scheduled for this week, has been postponed.

The trial is now scheduled to begin Sept. 6, prosecutors said.

Ruffin is accused of killing Martin Jones on Jan. 24. It was the first homicide of the year within Houma city limits.

The shooting occurred 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Plant Road. Jones died at a local hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

-- Staff report

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Terrebonne murder trial of Sherman Ruffin postponed until September