Terrebonne one step closer to teacher pay raise. Superintendent reveals the plan.

When three Terrebonne elementary schools were closed earlier this month, there was a promise that it would lead to pay raises for teachers. The details were revealed and passed by the School Board Committee Tuesday night.

The Finance, Insurance, and Section 16 Lands Committee passed a 10% pay increase to all teachers and administrators that work in the schools, as well as support staff, Tuesday, December 19. It also would give a pay increase to hourly staff, and would offer incentives to employees to continue their education.

The raises do not take effect yet. The plan must go before the School Board, January 9, to be voted on. If it is passed by the School Board, then the raise would go into effect.

Terrebonne Parish Superintendent "Bubba" Orgeron reads his proposed plan for teachers' salary raises to School Board Members, Tuesday, December 19.

"I like this, but I still have concerns that we closed schools… based on the fact that primarily we needed certified classroom teachers in every classroom and I'm wondering if this is going to be enough to get a certified teacher in every classroom," School Board Member Debi Benoit said. "We went through a lot of agony closing schools [for that reason], and I want to make sure that that's what happens."

A brand new teacher's starting salary in Terrebonne Parish begins at $47,469. Under this plan it will increase to $52,800. The plan would also see teachers receive a yearly raise of $450, resulting in a teacher with 30-year's-experience capping out at $66,300. This is up from a current $60,317.

Teachers are also incentivised to continue their education. Those with a Master's degree will receive an extra yearly $3,500; a Master's Degree plus 30 credit hours $4,000; a specialist degree and Master's $4,500; and a PhD or equivalent $5,000. These would be yearly recurring amounts in addition to their salary.

The National Center for Education Statistics collects data on public schools for the U.S. Congress. According to their data, the national average salary for a teacher during the 2021-2022 school year was $66,397. The Louisiana average teacher's salary for the same year was $52,376. Louisiana is the fifth lowest in average teacher's pay in the 2021-2022 school year. Mississippi was the lowest with $47,162 average teacher's pay that year.

The pay increases explicitly exclude bus drivers, Chiller Mechanics, central office personnel, and the Superintendent himself. Bus drivers received a pay increase near the beginning of the year, and the mechanics were hired at a market competitive rate, Superintendent "Bubba" Orgeron said. The others were excluded because the goal was to increase the pay of those who work directly with students, he said.

The total increase to salaries amounts to around $9-and-a-half million, according to Orgeron.

Outgoing School Board Member, and committee chairman, Clyde Hamner said he approved of the pay increase but had some critiques. According to Hamner some of the lower staff positions pay were still below the federal poverty level even after the raise, an issue he found unacceptable.

"We have to do something about that. That's a sin and a shame," he said. "For a household size of three the federal poverty level this year was $24,860. It's going to take a paraprofessional, if she's a single mom with two kids, nine years to get to $24,900. That's got to change."

School Board Member Gregory Harding said teachers and principals are important but support staff, such as janitors and cooks are just as important. He agreed that their salaries needed another look.

"I don't like this, what they call, Reaganomics where it starts at the top and comes down, where when you get down to the bottom it's just a trickle. I never did like that, never did, and I don't think you need to apply that in this situation," Harding said. "I think we need to look at this as a whole and try to get everybody at the same time because those people who are at the bottom feel that they are just as important as teachers, administrators, and supervisors - and in my opinion they are."

Board Member Michael LaGarde passed a motion to have an independent salary study done. According to Orgeron, the study will likely take about six months.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Terrebonne closer to teacher pay raise. Superintendent reveals plan.