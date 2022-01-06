Terrebonne Parish drug bust leads to four arrests

Four people from Houma are facing multiple drugs and weapons charges following a narcotics investigation.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has received several anonymous complaints for the past several weeks regarding drug trafficking at a home in the 400 block of Naquin Street in Houma.

Following further investigation, narcotics agents obtained a search warrant and went to the home Tuesday night, authorities said.

A search of the residence and three vehicles on the property led to a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, weapons and various prescription pills.

Agents found 535 grams, or 1.17 pounds, of methamphetamine, 492 grams, or about a pound, of marijuana, two bottles of liquid codeine, about $2,500 in cash and 19 prescription diet pills called phentermine.

Deputies also seized three long rifles, two handguns and ammunition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Four suspects were taken into custody and are charged with possessing a weapon in the presence of drugs, using drugs in the presence of a juvenile, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, marijuana and methamphetamine and other drug-related offenses.

Drugs, weapons and cash seized during the drug bust.

