Terrebonne Parish man pleads no contest to child sex crimes

A Terrebonne Parish man was placed on probation this week after pleading no contest to child sex crimes.

Henry Patrick, 62, of Gray, pleaded no contest Wednesday to indecent behavior with a juvenile. After Patrick entered his plea, state District Judge David Arceneaux gave him a suspended 10-year sentence upon serving two years without probation, parole or early release.

He was also placed on probation for three years with the condition of having no contact with the victim, and he must register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.

Patrick, originally charged with sexual battery, was set to stand trial this week but chose to plead no contest to the lesser charge during jury selection, prosecutors said.

“We started a trial on Henry Patrick who was charged with sexual battery,” said Assistant District Attorney Amanda Mustin, who prosecuted the case. “However, we ran out of jurors before we could fully impanel a jury. After full discussion with the victim and her mother regarding the options, the victim chose to extend a plea offer to the defendant, which he accepted.”

A plea of "no contest" means a defendant doesn't contest the allegations but does not admit guilt.

The charges resulted from an investigation by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2019. The office received a complaint that Patrick had sexually assaulted a young girl who was known to him, authorities said.

Mustin said the plea bargain was offered only after the victim and her mother considered and agreed with the outcome. The victim was relieved of the burden of testifying during a trial, Mustin said.

“As an adult and as a mother, I oftentimes get caught up in how many years in jail is served and whether I think that is enough considering the awful things that were done to a child,” Mustin said Wednesday. “And when I think that way, the plea sentence was not enough. But for this victim, this plea was life-changing for her.”

Patrick's attorney, Cheleste Gottschalk of Houma, could not be reached for comment.

