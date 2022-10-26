Terrebonne students may face legal and school discipline after video using racial slur

Videos circulating social media depict two juvenile white male Terrebonne High School students using the n-word according to Superintendent Aubrey "Bubba" Orgeron. They now face hate crime charges.

Both the Terrebonne Parish School District and the Houma Police Department are investigating the incident.

According to Orgeron, the students will go before Child Welfare and Attendance officials as soon as possible and could face potential expulsion.

The Houma Police Department charged the two students with inciting a riot, hate crimes and cyberbullying.

Neither entity could share the video because it is currently under investigation.

"It's still being investigated, it is of evidentiary value, and it depicts juveniles," said Houma Police Department Chief of Detectives Travis Theriot.

