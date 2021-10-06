Terrelle Pryor, former Jeannette star and NFL player, accused of hitting woman

Oct. 6—Former NFL player and Jeannette football star Terrelle Pryor was arrested early Wednesday after a woman told Penn Township police that he hit her.

Police arrested Pryor after the alleged 2 a.m. incident. He is charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. District Judge Charles R. Conway released Pryor on $100,000 unsecured bond with a stipulation that he have no contact with the woman.

"You are to have no contact directly or indirectly," Conway told Pryor. "That means no texting, having a friend contact her. You're to have no contact with her."

"Yes, sir. I plan to avoid the whole situation and stay away from her," Pryor replied during his video arraignment from the county jail.

Police responded to a township home shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of a physical domestic, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told police the incident began after she and Pryor returned from a bar in Oakmont. At the time, Pryor went into the house and the woman went to a bar in Murrysville, officials said.

While at the Murrysville bar, Pryor began calling and texting the woman, officials said. Eventually the two began to argue over text message. The woman stopped responding to Pryor, who left 50 missed calls and 30 unanswered text messages on her phone, the complaint reads.

The woman eventually returned to the home and went to the back deck. She told police she did not enter "out of fear of Pryor," the complaint reads.

According to the complaint, Pryor began shoving the woman. The woman told officers he hit her in the head and face with an open hand, causing her eye to become bruised and inflamed, officials said.

As the woman was running to the front of the home, Pryor threw a deck chair at her, the complaint reads. The woman got into her vehicle and, as she was driving away, Pryor threw pumpkins at the windshield of her Mercedes Benz, causing indents and webbing on the glass, officials said.

According to the complaint, Pryor denied hitting the woman but admitted to throwing pumpkins at her car, leading to harassment and criminal mischief charges.

Conway ordered Pryor to report to the adult probation office at the courthouse after his release to arrange pre-trial monitoring.

A hearing is scheduled Oct. 19 before Penn Township District Judge Helen Kistler.

Pryor told Conway during his arraignment that he intends to contact his attorney, Stephen Colafella of Beaver, to represent him. Colafella also represented him in a 2019 domestic incident in which Pryor was charged by Pittsburgh police. He was ordered to serve probation in that case after pleading guilty to a summary count of harassment.