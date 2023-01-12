Terrence Howard Claims He Didn't Return To ‘Iron Man’ Sequel Because He Would Be Paid 1/8 Of Contract

Terrence Howard once left $1 million on the table to reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Howard Was The Highest Paid Actor In "Iron Man"

Howard appeared in Marvel’s first “Iron Man” and portrayed Colonel James Rhodes, a best friend of Tony Stark.

At the time of the film’s release in 2008, Entertainment Weekly reported that Howard was the highest-paid actor in the film, earning $4.5 million.

According to Business Insider, Howard agreed to a three-picture deal with Marvel, in which he says he was supposed to earn $8 million for the second film.

Howard Explains Why His Salary Was Cut

When it was time to return as Colonel James Rhodes, Howard claims a portion of his expected compensation had been drastically cut short because it was given to Robert Downey Jr., the lead for Tony Stark (Iron Man). Howard also claims he was responsible for helping Downey Jr. land the prized role.

“It turns out that the person that I helped become Iron Man, when it was time to re-up for the second one, took the money that was supposed to go to me and pushed me out,” Howard said to Andy Cohen on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

He continued: “I called my friend that I helped get the first job and he didn’t call me back for three months.”

Howard says he was offered 1/8 of his expected compensation for “Iron Man 2,” and claims Marvel told him “the movie will be successful with or without” him.

“The second time, they came and they said ‘We think the movie will be successful with or without you. So, instead of the $8 million that we said we were gonna pay you, we’re going to let you come back for a million dollars,’” Howard explained to Sway Calloway during his morning show “Sway in the Morning.”

He continued: “It was a three-picture deal, so I’m like, ‘Oh we’re good.’ I forgot — I didn’t know that it was not a mutually binding contract. It was only beneficial for them. They could bring me back or not. They can honor it or not.”

Howard's Exit

Ultimately, Howard felt it was in his best interest to walk away from the sequel. Don Cheadle was then recast for the role and had two hours to agree to a six-picture deal with Marvel.

