Terri Irwin responded like any mom after her son’s joke about Bindi’s pregnancy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lindsay Lowe
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Robert Irwin might still be blushing after this funny moment with his mom on TV!

Robert, 17, and his mother, Terri Irwin, 56, appeared on Australia’s “Sunrise” morning show and shared some updates on the pregnancy of Robert’s sister, Bindi, 22.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“She’s due next month so it’s that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes,” Terri said.

“She’s massive now!” Robert chimed in with a laugh, earning him a playful punch on the arm from his mom.

Turning a little red, Robert tried to smooth over his comment.

“Like in a good way!” he said. “No, like, it’s special!”

But the show's presenters were not going to let Robert off the hook.

“Robert, you are in so much trouble when you run into your sister after this,” host Samantha Armytage joked to the teen.

Robert, looking flustered, said, “I’m in so much trouble. I’m in so much trouble. Don’t tell her about this, please.”

Later, he retweeted the clip of the funny moment with the caption, “Haha … woops.”

However, Bindi didn’t seem upset at all, and she replied to her little brother’s tweet with some gentle teasing of her own.

“‘Don’t tell her about this’ … Thanks Robert! Love ya!” she wrote.

Bindi and Robert, the children of the late Steve Irwin, aka The Crocodile Hunter, seem to share a very close bond. The mom-to-be has been posting regular updates about her pregnancy on social media, and in a sweet Instagram post from October, she opened up about her love for her younger brother.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend,” she wrote. “You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you.”

Robert also expressed his love and excitement about his sister’s baby on the way in an Instagram post from September.

“It’s a girl!! I am so happy for you and Chandler! I can’t wait to meet my niece,” he wrote. “I know you will both be the greatest parents ever and I’m excited for all of the amazing adventures ahead!”

Latest Stories

  • Trump 'made no attempt' to reach the National Guard to help overwhelmed Capitol Police, Rep. Castro says

    On the second day of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Joaquin Castro hammered the former president over his response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • 'You don't have American history without Black people': How one Utah school failed its students

    A public charter school in Utah sparked controversy over the weekend after announcing that parents could “exercise their civil rights” and opt their children out of the school’s Black History Month curriculum. After widespread backlash, it’s walking back this decision.

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Russia warns against pro-Navalny Valentine's Day protests

    Russian law enforcement agencies warned Russians on Thursday not to take part in unsanctioned rallies as allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny prepared to stage a brief Valentine's Day protest across Russia this weekend. Navalny ally Leonid Volkov has urged Russians to gather in residential courtyards near their homes for a protest on Sunday, shining their mobile phone torches and lighting candles in heart shapes. "We urge citizens to refrain from participating in unsanctioned rallies," the interior ministry said.

  • Sri Lanka to allow burial of COVID-19 victims following ban

    Sri Lanka will begin giving permission for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried, the prime minister said Wednesday, following an outcry over a previous ban. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gave the assurance in response to a question from a lawmaker in Parliament. Sri Lanka has required the cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

  • I reported on Ethiopia's secretive war. Then came a knock at my door

    An L.A. Times freelancer was assaulted and had her laptop stolen after she reported on rape in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict.

  • CNN reporter: Fox News cut away from impeachment coverage to keep 'its audience from seeing the truth'

    Viewers who tuned into MSNBC and CNN at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday were able to watch as House impeachment managers presented new, harrowing footage of the Capitol rioters. Meanwhile, on Fox News, the network cut away from the proceedings to air The Five, which included a guest appearance by Judge Jeanine Pirro, who ranted that Democrats are "trying to tarnish Donald Trump so he can never run again." CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju tweeted about Fox News' decision to stop airing the trial, and his colleague Abby Phillip, CNN's senior political correspondent, responded, "Fox will do anything to prevent its audience from seeing the truth." It wasn't just Pirro slamming the impeachment trial; The Five host Greg Gutfield called it "emotional political theater," while over at the conservative Newsmax network, host Chris Salcedo sneered that the proceedings were "a bipartisan betrayal of the American people," adding, "let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country." Newsmax host begins the 5 PM hour: "We have continuing coverage of a bipartisan betrayal of the American people...Let's watch the dagger plunge even further into the backs of we the people and this country" pic.twitter.com/vij8i9Biyy — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, to go before judge

    An Illinois 18-year-old charged with killing two people during street protests in Kenosha, Wis., last summer will face a judge on Thursday because prosecutors are asking that he be re-arrested.

  • U.S. to start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers

    The U.S. government will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to community health centers next week in an effort to speed vaccinations and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable people, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The government will send doses to 250 centers nationwide selected based on their proximity to vulnerable groups, such as homeless people and those with limited proficiency in English, they said. Typically, vaccine doses would go to state governments for distribution to health centers.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • Arrest made in case of Louisiana teen who disappeared, was found dead

    Quawan "Bobby" Charles, 15, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 30.

  • Murkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-elected

    Previously unreleased footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shown during Wednesday's impeachment proceedings left Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) "angry," "disturbed," and "sad," she told reporters Wednesday night. The video and audio showcased the brutality of some members of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol. In one clip, an officer was shown getting crushed in a doorway, while other videos showed officers getting shoved as they tried to keep rioters back. "I don't see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here ... how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency," Murkowski told reporters. The House impeachment managers put together a timeline detailing where the rioters were at the Capitol, Trump's messages to the mob, and pleas lawmakers made to Trump in an attempt to get his supporters to leave the complex. The managers are trying to prove that Trump incited an insurrection, and they are making "a strong case," Murkowski said. "The evidence that has been presented thus far is pretty damning." More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOPTokyo Olympics chief to reportedly step down after saying women talk too much

  • Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton automated gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

    The Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated near Tehran in November was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a report by The Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Citing intelligence sources, the British weekly said a team of more than 20 agents, including Israeli and Iranian nationals, carried out the ambush on scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after eight months of surveillance. Shortly after his death Iran pointed the finger at Israel, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif writing on Twitter of “serious indications of (an) Israeli role."

  • Is one day a week enough? Biden's school goal draws blowback

    President Joe Biden is being accused of backpedaling on his pledge to reopen the nation’s schools after the White House added fine print to his promise and made clear that a full reopening is still far from sight. In January he specified that the goal applied only to schools that teach through eighth grade. White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the goal Wednesday, calling it part of a “bold ambitious agenda.”

  • Idaho man pleads guilty to rape and murder after innocent suspect spent 20 years behind bars

    'Today was a good day in that there's some finality to it,' says Angie Dodge's brother Brent

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.comTrump publicly attacked Pence during the Capitol riot knowing Pence was in trouble, GOP senator suggestsMurkowski says after seeing 'pretty damning' evidence, she doesn't think Trump could ever be re-electedLate night hosts find creative ways to show just how badly Trump's impeachment trial is going for the GOP

  • Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution

    Iranians staged a socially-distanced commemoration of their 1979 Islamic revolution on Wednesday, parading in vehicles to avoid infection rather than on foot and displaying ballistic missiles in defiance of Western efforts to curtail the programme. State television carried live footage of cars, motorcycles and bicycles moving through the streets of dozens of cities and towns where normally tens of thousands of people march at the annual event. Participants waved Iranian flags and signs that read “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” - trademark slogans of the revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah from his throne.

  • Nepal bans India climbers for faking Everest summit

    The two climbers failed to produce reliable pictures and other evidence to support their summit claim.

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians. Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar's generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.