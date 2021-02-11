Terri Irwin responded like any mom after her son’s joke about Bindi’s pregnancy

Robert Irwin might still be blushing after this funny moment with his mom on TV!

Robert, 17, and his mother, Terri Irwin, 56, appeared on Australia’s “Sunrise” morning show and shared some updates on the pregnancy of Robert’s sister, Bindi, 22.

Here's the hilarious moment wildlife warrior @RobertIrwin copped a punch on the arm from mum @TerriIrwin after making a cheeky comment about his sister's pregnancy 😆 pic.twitter.com/NnFdcojZ0r — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) February 9, 2021

“She’s due next month so it’s that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes,” Terri said.

“She’s massive now!” Robert chimed in with a laugh, earning him a playful punch on the arm from his mom.

Turning a little red, Robert tried to smooth over his comment.

“Like in a good way!” he said. “No, like, it’s special!”

But the show's presenters were not going to let Robert off the hook.

“Robert, you are in so much trouble when you run into your sister after this,” host Samantha Armytage joked to the teen.

Robert, looking flustered, said, “I’m in so much trouble. I’m in so much trouble. Don’t tell her about this, please.”

Later, he retweeted the clip of the funny moment with the caption, “Haha … woops.”

However, Bindi didn’t seem upset at all, and she replied to her little brother’s tweet with some gentle teasing of her own.

“Don’t tell her about this”



....



😂 Thanks Robert! Love ya! — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) February 10, 2021

“‘Don’t tell her about this’ … Thanks Robert! Love ya!” she wrote.

Bindi and Robert, the children of the late Steve Irwin, aka The Crocodile Hunter, seem to share a very close bond. The mom-to-be has been posting regular updates about her pregnancy on social media, and in a sweet Instagram post from October, she opened up about her love for her younger brother.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend,” she wrote. “You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you.”

Robert also expressed his love and excitement about his sister’s baby on the way in an Instagram post from September.

“It’s a girl!! I am so happy for you and Chandler! I can’t wait to meet my niece,” he wrote. “I know you will both be the greatest parents ever and I’m excited for all of the amazing adventures ahead!”