The Irish Coast Guard urged the public to avoid coastal areas during Storm Isha, sharing footage of the “terrible conditions” at Dun Laoghaire, south of Dublin, late on Sunday, January 21.

Video from the coast guard shows the very rough seas buffeting docked boats in the harbour town.

More than 170,000 customers lost power during the storm, the ESB said on Sunday. Credit: Irish Coast Guard via Storyful