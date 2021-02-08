‘This is terrible officiating.’ Chiefs fans aren’t happy with flag-filled Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the Kansas City Chiefs 21-6 after a flag-filled first half of the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were penalized eight times for 95 yards and helped set up at least two of the Bucs’ touchdowns in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla.

One crucial call erased a Chiefs interception. The officials threw one flag on the Bucs for 5 yards in the first half.

In fact, according to Elias Sports Bureau, the six first downs via penalty by the Bucs is a Super Bowl record. And we still have a half to play. The previous record was four by eight teams.

“I feel like the referees are way too involved here,” Boomer Esiason said during CBS’s halftime telecast. “They’re throwing too many flags that are leading to points for Tampa Bay.”

Many on social media felt the same way.

More penalty yards than passing yards for KC in the first half. More remote throws than high fives in the Wall house in the first half. — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) February 8, 2021

The Chiefs were called for DPI and defensive holding five times in the first half



The most DPI + defensive holding calls they had in a full game at any other point in 2020 was three #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4vdkKcgpnp — ProFootballReference (@pfref) February 8, 2021

The @theweeknd has just been penalized 15 yards for delay of game. #SuperBowlLV — Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) February 8, 2021

Official Kansas City Chiefs penalty counter. pic.twitter.com/pptBMIZfd0 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) February 8, 2021

The officials have taken over — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 8, 2021

This is terrible officiating. It’s the Super Bowl. Let them play — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 8, 2021

As we noted in the officiating section of ESPN’s Super Bowl preview this week, referee Carl Cheffers’ regular-season crew led the NFL in flags at 16 per game in 2020. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 8, 2021

This officiating is very suspect... let them play ball... — Dane Cruikshank (@Dane2Smoove) February 8, 2021