Terrible presidents followed by better and best: Biden and Lincoln show US resilience

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Brandus
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 15, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 15, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Every time we get a new president, C-SPAN, the cable channel devoted to televising the doings of the federal government, surveys historians, authors and others and releases an updated list of our greatest and worst presidents.

I was honored to have been one of those asked to participate. The process involved ranking every former president – George Washington through Donald Trump – in 10 different categories. A score of one meant terrific, 10 a flop.

As usual, the top rankings were not in doubt: Abraham Lincoln, Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt finished in the top three. In fact, the top 10 remains exactly the same from 2017 except for the first-time inclusion of Barack Obama, who nudged aside Lyndon Johnson to join that elite group.

Would Trump be the worst?

Of course, the real anticipation this time around concerned Trump. How would he fare?

The answer: Poorly. Very poorly. But not the bottom of the barrel. Trump comes in 41st, ahead of three other mediocrities: Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and, dead last as usual, James Buchanan. They were utterly horrible, but they've been on the list for a while. Most folks want to know about Trump, the first-timer, so let's focus on him.

James Buchanan (1791-1868) was the 15th president of the United States
James Buchanan (1791-1868) was the 15th president of the United States

Trump was astonishingly easy to grade. I gave him a “10” – as in horrible – in “Moral Authority,” “Administrative Skills” and “International Relations.” Others obviously had similar views. He finished rock bottom, the worst of the worst in the first two categories and 43rd (second-to-last) in “International Relations.”

But I wasn't totally harsh on Trump. I put him in the bottom third – still lousy but not a total disaster – in two categories: “Public Persuasion” and “Economic Management.” He finished 32nd and 34th.

Given how Trump used to hint of his belief that he belonged on Mount Rushmore with Lincoln (#1), Washington (#2), Theodore Roosevelt (#4) and Thomas Jefferson (#7), there’s no question that he and his followers will find his ranking among the dregs of the American presidency to be nothing more than fake news.

Voters rescue nation from bad leaders

Fake news is their term for anything that doesn’t validate what they want to hear, and-or are desperate to believe. But do they truly believe that a man who bragged about assaulting women, cheated on his third wife with a porn star (and paid her $130,000 for her silence) and more doesn’t deserve to be the absolute worst in the “Moral Authority” category?

Do they really believe a guy whose answer to protests in the streets after the George Floyd killing was to “just shoot them” (as alleged in a new book by the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender) was really a good crisis leader (he ranked 41st)? Do they really believe he “Pursued Equal Justice for All” (he ranked 40th)? Enough of this delusion.

Then-President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017.
Then-President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017.

Time and perspective could yield future changes to rankings. In recent years, Ulysses S. Grant and George W. Bush have climbed, while Woodrow Wilson and Richard M. Nixon have fallen. But it's quite unlikely that future historians will cast anything more than contemptuous judgment upon a twice-impeached, deeply immoral president whose lies helped inspire the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since 1814.

Meanwhile, there’s a broader point, and a hopeful one I think, to make about C-SPAN’s rankings. It's interesting that many of our worst presidents (#44 Buchanan, #29 George W. Bush and #36 Herbert Hoover) were all followed by top 10 presidents (Lincoln, FDR and Obama). As I was filling out C-SPAN’s survey, it occurred to me that this speaks of American resilience. It shows that we have a powerful ability to self-correct. Over our nation’s long and stormy history, we have made some grievous mistakes with some of our leaders. And we have replaced them every time with someone better.

It is early in President Joe Biden's term, but he appears to fit that pattern. In this regard, our system still works.

Paul Brandus is the founder and White House bureau chief of West Wing Reports, a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors, and author of four books on the White House and the presidency. Follow him on Twitter: @WestWingReport

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump avoids rock bottom and Obama rises: C-SPAN presidential survey

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'There was no playbook': Inside Biden's push to crush covid

    WASHINGTON - Jeff Zients picked up a copy of the "National Strategy for the Covid-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness," a bound document clocking in at around three pounds, and dropped it on the table with a loud thud. "That's how we spent the transition, putting together that plan," he said, chuckling at his own theatrics.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. To draft this playbook, Zients and his Covid-19 Response Team

  • Biden administration launches effort to identify and return deported U.S. veterans

    The Biden administration launched an initiative to find deported U.S. veterans and bring them and their families back to America "to ensure they are able to obtain VA benefits to which they may be entitled," the Departments of Homeland Security and Veteran Affairs announced Friday.Why it matters: Legal immigrants can and do join the U.S. military, and potentially hundreds of people have been deported after serving, according to the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios M

  • When Americans recall their roots, they open up to immigration

    Migrants pray at a March 2 demonstration at San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Mexico, to demand clearer U.S. migration policies. Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty ImagesWhich was the first generation in your family to arrive in America? Do you know why your family came to the United States? Members of President Joe Biden’s administration – and key nominees – have answered these questions in their first days in office. Upon his nomination as Biden’s secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayork

  • Ted Cruz mulls 2024 presidential bid, says his 2016 campaign 'was the most fun I've ever had in my life'

    When asked about a 2024 run, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz told Newsmax: "Well, sure, I'm certainly looking at it."

  • Why Republicans are rallying against ‘woke’ ranked-choice voting

    Frustration over delays and tabulation mishaps in New York’s Democratic mayoral primary is fueling a wave of Republican opposition to an increasingly popular election structure change.

  • St. Vincent, plagued by volcano, murder, visa issues, loses Gold Cup opener 6-1 to Haiti

    It is hardly a surprise that Haiti beat Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 6-1 in their Gold Cup preliminary round match Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

  • U.S. to ship 4 million vaccine doses to Indonesia 'as soon as possible'

    The United States will ship 4 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. national security adviser told the Indonesian foreign minister on Friday. In a call with Retno Marsudi, Jake Sullivan said the doses would be shipped via the COVAX global vaccine sharing program "as soon as possible," a White House statement said.

  • Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

    CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Saturday he has directed U.S. intelligence agencies to investigate who was behind a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses and led to suspicions of Russian gang involvement. Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was to blame for the latest ransomware outbreak. Biden, on a visit to Michigan to promote his vaccination program, was asked about the hack while shopping for pies at a cherry orchard market.

  • Hillbilly Elegy  Author Runs for Senate — and His Campaign Sign Mishap Immediately Goes Viral

    Author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance officially launched his Ohio Senate campaign on Thursday

  • Michigan college student loses appeal to drop ‘terrorist threat’ charge

    A college student in Michigan who posted a picture of a semi-automatic rifle lost an appeal to drop the “terrorist threat" charge he faces.

  • Dodgers' Trevor Bauer on leave amid sexual assault investigation

    Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer was placed on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday in the wake of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "MLB's investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," Major League Baseball said in a statement.

  • Death Hearing Begins For Nebraska Woman Convicted Of Murder Of Another Woman She Lured Through Tinder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering

  • Enrollment soars in NC home schools, private schools and charter schools amid pandemic

    It’s uncertain how many students who opted out during the pandemic will return to traditional public schools.

  • Biden Report Card: Slumping poll numbers, nixes Mount Rushmore fireworks

    This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden pushing to the end of a mediocre week, his polling down due to concerns about inflation, and head-scratching all around for his false bragging on his baseball record and his demand that he only give happy talk when pressed by the media.

  • South Korea can seek extradition linked to 2014 ferry sinking -U.S. judge

    A U.S. judge on Friday said a South Korean man wanted on embezzlement charges related to a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students, is subject to extradition to his home country. U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith McCarthy said South Korea had demonstrated probable cause to extradite Yoo Hyuk-Kee on all seven counts he faced. Yoo will remain in federal custody as the case progresses to a district judge, also in the federal court for the Southern District of New York.

  • Former President Donald Trump holds rally in Sarasota, Florida

    While President Joe Biden visits Michigan for his "America's Back Together" tour, former President Trump is hosting a "Save America" rally in Sarasota, FL. The rally comes days after a New York City grand jury indicted the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg on tax fraud charges. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about Saturday's rally and the next steps in the Trump Organization investigation.

  • America: The Motion Picture, review: is this the dumbest film Netflix has ever made?

    Dir: Matt Thompson Starring: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Simon Pegg, Adam Samburg. 98 min My daughter and two of her friends were rapping the lyrics to several numbers from Hamilton in the car the other day. It struck me as utterly bizarre, and very welcome, that thanks to Ron Chernow (by way of Lin-Manuel Miranda), British 12-year-olds are weirdly hip to 18th-century American history. I hadn’t heard of Lafayette or Hamilton or Aaron Bur

  • Images from space show California's forests and lakes drying out in a record mega-drought

    Satellite images show the climate crisis playing out across the western US. Drought and heat are transforming the land, priming it for wildfires.

  • Olympic champion McNeal loses appeal against 5-year ban

    Olympic champion Brianna McNeal lost her appeal on Friday against a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules that prevents the American defending her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges dismissed McNeal’s challenge to the ban imposed by track and field authorities for “tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control.” The court, and track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit previously, have not given specifics of the case.

  • Shouting matches, arrests and fed up parents: How school board meetings became ground zero in politics

    In recent weeks, protests, arrests and appearances by national activists have become the norm at school board meetings across the country.