Terrible road conditions as winter storm buries Colorado

On Thursday (February 17) Petropolis residents gathered in what used to be their neighborhood with shovels, buckets and hoes looking for the remains of their loved ones buried under the rubble and mud.More than 500 rescue workers, along with neighbors and relatives, were still searching for possible survivors, the emergency services said.A preliminary tally suggested at least 35 more people missing.But locals working with volunteer fire fighters told Reuters that the authorities have not answered their cries for help."I don't understand why right now, at 9:50, no one from the government is here helping us," Petropolis resident Favio Suarez said.The downpours, which on Tuesday (February 15) alone exceeded the average for the entire month of February, caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded streets, washed away cars and buses and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region's mountainsides.It was the heaviest rainfall registered since 1932 in Petropolis, a tourist destination in the hills of Rio de Janeiro state.More than 420 people had to leave their homes, taking shelter in local schools and other makeshift accommodation.