'Terrible situation': Search continues for man accused of killing pregnant woman in Kent

Kent police say they are working with law enforcement agencies nationwide to find an Arizona man wanted in the Nov. 21 shooting death of a pregnant woman on South Water Street.

Dawan Rahman Wilson, 44, is currently charged with aggravated murder in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent in the death of 35-year-old Cheretta Frierson. Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis, however, said Tuesday afternoon that updated charges in the deaths of both Frierson and her unborn child are expected.

"It's just a terrible, terrible situation," Lewis said.

Police responded after receiving a report of screams and possible gunshots at a home in the 1300 block of South Water Street at about 2 p.m. Nov. 21. Frierson was found shot inside the home. Lewis said it is considered a "domestic-related incident." Police did not disclose the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Court records show an address for Wilson in Goodyear, Arizona.

"We're still very much actively looking for him and working with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the country to try and locate him," Lewis said, adding that police in Arizona have been alerted.

Lewis said Frierson had also been living in Arizona but was staying with a family member at the South Water Street home. The family member was not present at the time of the shooting, he said.

Lewis said that at some point after Frierson came to Ohio, Wilson also traveled here, but it is unclear how long he had been in the area at the time of the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Search continues for man accused of killing pregnant woman in Kent