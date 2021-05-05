‘A Terrible Thing’: Husband of Colorado Mom Who Vanished on Mother’s Day Charged With Murder

Pilar Melendez
·3 min read
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office

Nearly a year after Suzanne Morphew disappeared without a trace while out on a bike ride last Mother’s Day, the 49-year-old’s husband—who once pleaded for her safe return—has been arrested and charged with murder.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that Barry Morphew, 53, is currently in custody after being arrested Wednesday morning, just days shy of the one-year anniversary of his wife’s disappearance on May 10, 2020, in Maysville, Colorado. He has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

“Today is a good day for Suzanne. Today is all about Suzanne, and it’s about her family, and it’s about all the individuals that knew her, loved her, and cared about her,” 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said during a Wednesday news conference announcing Morphew’s arrest.

While authorities said Wednesday that the arrest “marks a major milestone” in a case that confounded investigators for months and garnered national attention—investigators are still searching for the mother-of-two. For that reason, they’re keeping Morphew’s arrest warrant under seal.

However, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Wednesday “we believe that she’s not alive.”

“My first reaction is relief,” Melinda Moorman, Suzanne Morphew’s sister, told Fox21 on Wednesday. “And grateful. I’m just so grateful.”

“Today, justice is beginning for my sister. It’s been a journey that no one ever imagines that they’ll take,” she added, noting that she still loves her brother-in-law “though he’s done a terrible thing.”

She Was Found Dead in the Woods. Her Family Doesn’t Buy ‘Suicide’ Claim.

The investigation into the mother-of-two’s disappearance began on May 10, after one of her neighbors reported her missing when she didn’t return home from a bike ride. For several days, federal and local authorities conducted an extensive search over a 2.5-mile area—eventually finding her bike but not Morphew. Her body has still not been found.

Stanley said Wednesday that while authorities are not revealing a cause of death, they have information about “a certain scenario” that they believe occurred last May.

Barry Morphew, who was reportedly out of town on the day his wife went missing, released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return on May 17 and launched a social-media campaign to aid in the investigation. He even offered a $200,000 reward for information about her disappearance.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad,” he said.

Despite Morphew’s public appeal, questions began to surface about his possible role in his wife’s murder—including reports that he had scrubbed his Denver hotel room clean just prior to Suzanne’s disappearance. Morphew denied the claims.

In one rare August interview with Fox21, Morphew insisted that unfair media coverage of his wife’s case made him out to be a villain. “People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think,” he said. Then, he began to offer different theories about what happened to his wife, suggesting she may have been the victim of an animal attack or had a run-in with another person.

During the interview, Morphew also slammed the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, saying they had “screwed this whole [investigation] up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me.”

On Wednesday, Spezze said that over the last year, 135 search warrants were executed, more than 400 individuals were interviewed, and officers investigated at least 1,400 tips.

Morphew, who immediately asked for a lawyer after being arrested, is expected in court on Thursday at 10 a.m.

  'We're terrorized': LA sheriffs frequently harass families of people they kill, says report

    Los Angeles sheriff's department has routinely retaliated against victims' relatives who speak out, NLG and ACLU say in report Family members gather at a vigil for Paul Rea on the first anniversary of his death in East Los Angeles, on 27 June 2020. Photograph: Damon Casarez/The Guardian Los Angeles sheriff deputies frequently harass the families of people they have killed, including taunting them at vigils, parking outside their homes and following them and pulling them over for no reason, according to a new report from the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The LA sheriff's department (LASD), which has faced national scrutiny for its corruption scandals and killings of young Black and Latino men, has routinely retaliated against victims' relatives who speak out, the groups said in the report released on Tuesday. The authors collected detailed accounts of alleged harassment from the families of Paul Rea, an 18-year-old killed during a traffic stop in 2019, and Anthony Vargas, a 21-year-old shot 13 times in 2018. The report, also produced by Black Lives Matter LA and Centro Community Service Organization, alleges: LASD deputies regularly drive by or park in front of the Rea and Vargas families’ homes and workplaces and at times have taken photos or recorded them for no reason. Deputies have repeatedly pulled over relatives, searched their cars and detained and arrested them without probable cause, allegedly in retaliation for their protests. Officers have shown up to vigils and family gatherings, at times mocking and laughing at them or threatening to arrest them, and have also damaged items at memorial sites. “Since my son’s death, we have been terrorized. Every day, we’re watching our backs,” said Leah Garcia, Rea’s mother. “We are scared because we know what their capabilities are.” An LASD spokesperson declined to comment, saying the department was not familiar with the report. In response to family members’ formal complaints of harassment, LASD has frequently concluded that “employee conduct appears reasonable”, records show. LASD, the largest county police agency in the US, has faced increasing backlash in recent years for alleged misconduct and abuse by organized gangs of deputies engaged in violence and civil rights violations. The NLG report alleges that stations with officer gangs have been responsible for some of the harassment. Hilda Solis, an LA county supervisor, also introduced a motion on Tuesday, which unanimously passed, calling for an investigation into incidents of harassment and for written policies to bar this behavior. In August 2019, deputies drove by a memorial site for Rea and filmed his 14-year-old sister who was visiting, prompting the family to file a complaint, the report says. In another incident that year, seven of Rea’s family members, including his grandmother, brought a cross to the memorial site. LASD allegedly showed up with a helicopter above them and numerous patrol cars. A deputy told the family that they were responding to calls that 60 people were gathered, but when Rea’s mother went to an East LA station to inquire about the alleged calls, the station told her that no calls or complaints had been made, the report says. At a memorial gathering on 30 October 2019, deputies showed up and moved to arrest two of Rea’s friends, directing one of them to put out a blunt he had been smoking, the report recounts. The friend handed the blunt to Jaylene Rea, Paul’s older sister, so he could be handcuffed, and deputies then detained Jaylene Rea, put her in their patrol car and later took her to jail, where she spent the night, later citing her for “obstruction of justice”. She had given a speech that day at a rally, and the family said the arrest was retaliatory. Sheriff’s deputies drive by a vigil for Paul Rea in East Los Angeles on 27 June 2020. Photograph: Damon Casarez/The Guardian The sheriff declined to comment on the arrest when the Guardian reported on it last year. Rea’s family also filed a complaint, and an inspector general report later said it was reasonable to conclude that the “lengthy detention regarding a marijuana cigarette at a memorial” was unjustified and a form of harassment. The Guardian also witnessed deputies slowly drive by and briefly stop at a small Rea family vigil over the summer. In August 2020, deputies also allegedly followed Garcia and her daughter Janae as they pulled out of their driveway and later stopped them for an alleged seatbelt violation, making both sit in the back of the deputies’ car for 45 minutes. They ultimately gave the mother an expired registration ticket. The next month, Jaylene Rea was pulled over and forced to sit in the back of the police car, and officers allegedly questioned her about the possession of marijuana she had legally purchased. She was released without a ticket. On 12 August 2019, the anniversary of Vargas’s death, the family held a tree dedication near the site where he was killed. A deputy allegedly showed up and blocked the street by the tree and threatened to issue parking tickets even though the cars were properly parked. The same deputy showed up again on the anniversary the following year, making similar threats, the report said. Vargas’s mother alleged that LASD later followed her home after she left the memorial. The LASD did not respond to inquiries about the specific claims of the Vargas and Rea families on Tuesday. The family members have reported suffering panic and anxiety attacks as a result of these encounters. The parents of Ryan Twyman, who was shot 34 times in 2019, have also alleged that deputies have shown up to their home and family events for no reason. Ryan Twyman’s family in South Los Angeles. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian “It’s like they have nothing to do but harass families,” Charles Twyman, Ryan’s father, said on Tuesday. “You never know when they are going to act out. Every day in the news we see somebody is getting pulled over and harassed and shot, and we never know when that is going to be us.” “They are just purposefully making people angry,” added Tommy Twyman, Ryan’s mother. The report, which calls for an independent office to investigate misconduct claims, also said some families are too afraid to speak out given these reports of harassment. But Stephanie Luna, Vargas’s aunt, said she would continue protesting: “We’re not going away. We’re not going to be intimidated. We’re not going to be silent.”

  Traveler faked a coronavirus certificate to fly to Argentina, officials say. He was infected all along.

    Just hours before he was set to board a flight home to Argentina on Saturday, Santiago Solans Portillo received some news that appeared to throw a wrench in his travel plans: His coronavirus test had come back positive, authorities say. But when the 29-year-old arrived at the airport in Miami, he made no such disclosure to the American Airlines agents checking him in, instead presenting a medical certificate that said he was fit to fly.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. It was only the following day, when he landed in Buenos Aires and health officials took his temperature, finding he had a fever of 101.3 degrees, that he made his confession: He probably had covid-19 - and should not have boarded the plane to begin with. "Due to this irresponsible, selfish behavior, 200 people are at risk despite having done the right thing while traveling," Florencia Carignano, Argentina's top immigration official, told reporters this week. As with many other countries, Argentina requires international travelers coming from the United States to present proof of having recovered from covid-19 recently or a negative test to board a flight. Borders have largely been closed to almost anyone besides citizens and permanent residents. New cases in Argentina have skyrocketed in recent weeks, surpassing a total of 3 million and reaching an all-time high of new daily cases late last month as hospitals scramble to accommodate the influx of covid-19 patients. But as in much of Latin America, vaccine rollout efforts have stalled - in part because of a shortage of supplies largely stockpiled by the United States and other wealthier countries. About 7 million people, or 16 percent of the total population, had received at least one shot as of May 3, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. Anxious and tired of waiting, some of the richest Argentines have instead looked north, flying to Miami to get shots. Officials said that Portillo, who owns a commercial pressure-washing business, was one of them. It is unclear whether Portillo ever did get vaccinated. But Argentine authorities say that he received a medical certificate at some point on Saturday from a clinic in Hollywood, Fla., stating that he was in good health and able to travel internationally. But in an interview with an Argentine radio station this week, Juan Manuel Dragani, a lawyer in Buenos Aires who represents that clinic, insisted that the certificate was not counterfeit or fraudulent and had been issued to the patient in accordance with all U.S. guidelines. "There's a direct responsibility for the accused," Dragani said, noting that Portillo's only contact with the clinic had been through a telehealth appointment. Still, at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Portillo received a PCR test stating he had tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said. By midnight, he had boarded American Airlines flight AA921, and on Sunday morning, the plane - also carrying 258 other passengers and 12 crew members - landed in Argentina. After confessing his alleged ruse, authorities said, he was arrested and transported to a Buenos Aires sanitary hotel - one of several facilities that had been run by the city for travelers coming from abroad who were ordered to quarantine. In a brief phone interview Tuesday with Clarín, the country's largest newspaper, Portillo said he was running a fever and was receiving medical treatment while in custody there. He claimed that the publication's previous reporting on his case was "all a lie" and refused to offer more details without consulting his lawyer. (As of that morning, however, court officials noted that he had yet to retain an attorney; The Washington Post was unable to reach Portillo.) Carignano, the immigration official, said that Portillo could face between 3 and 15 years in prison under an Argentine law that bars people from knowingly exposing others to infectious diseases. She noted that his "complex judicial situation" would be compounded if any of his fellow passengers develop symptoms in the coming days. Buenos Aires city health officials have so far tracked down at least 14 people who were sitting near Portillo on the plane, ordering them to quarantine for at least seven days, though it is unclear if any have tested positive for the virus so far. A judge has seized his cellphone to examine when exactly he received the medical certificate, and at what time a different clinic in Miami notified him he had tested positive for the virus. Carignano has also said that her agency would be sanctioning and fining American Airlines for allowing a sick person to board the flight, in violation of the country's coronavirus rules. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post. Related ContentIndian diaspora reckons with crisis abroadBlack residents of Elizabeth City, N.C., thought police violence happened in other places. Then it came to their town.The ship that saved the unknown soldier from disaster

