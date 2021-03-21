Terrible things tourists have done at Disney parks

Frank Olito
disney land entrance
Some Disney tourists get a bit too excited at the amusement parks. David McNew/ Getty

  • Some tourists have made very bad decisions at Disney parks.

  • Some people have acted inappropriately, broken the rules, and gotten banned or arrested.

  • Tourists have flashed the camera on "Splash Mountain," and one man refused to wear a face mask.

A man reportedly spat on a Disney security guard after he was told to wear a face mask in the park.

disney world
Masks are mandatory at all Disney parks. Jeff Greenberg / Getty

On February 5, a security guard (not pictured) at Disney World told Kelly McKin, of North Palm Beach, he had to wear a face mask per the park's COVID-19 regulation guidelines. The arrest report stated that McKin proceeded to spit on the security guard.

McKin was charged with battery on a uniformed security guard, according to court records.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all guests must wear face masks while on Disney property except when eating or swimming.

In 2019, a man reportedly fell into a lake after taking LSD, sparking a huge manhunt.

disneyland paris
Disneyland Paris. NurPhoto/ Getty

In September 2019, an unidentified Swiss tourist reportedly fell into a lake at Disneyland Paris after he took LSD. When he didn't resurface, his girlfriend turned to park staff who launched a manhunt for the 32-year-old engineer.

The search included 10 police officers, 30 firefighters, 80 Disneyland employees, a helicopter, and a thermal camera, according to The Washington Post. But there was no sign of the man all night long.

Early the following morning, a driver came across a naked man walking along the road of a nearby town. The driver returned the man to Disneyland Paris, where he was identified as the missing person.

The man and his girlfriend were arrested for narcotics use but were eventually let go with a citation, according to Le Parisien.

A woman was accused of punching a Disney employee because she wanted a FastPass to the Tower of Terror.

tower of terror
Disney's Tower of Terror. Getty

After realizing her group didn't have FastPasses to ride the Tower of Terror at Disney World, a Chicago woman got physical with a park employee, according to a sheriff's report seen by the Orlando Sentinel. On July 13, 2019, according to the report, the woman punched a 23-year-old employee in the face and pressed the buttons on the employee's podium.

The unidentified woman and her group left, but security found them and banned the woman from the park for life. The employee reportedly decided to not press charges and declined medical treatment.

"We don't tolerate unsafe behavior," a Disney spokeswoman told the Orlando Sentinel.

A violent brawl between family members broke out at Disneyland - and the video of the fight went viral.

Disneyland&#39;s Toontown
Disneyland's Toontown. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

After a video of a group of people getting into a physical altercation at Disneyland's Toontown went viral on July 7, 2019, (the fight took place the day before), Anaheim police opened an investigation into the matter. In the video, those involved can be seen yelling at each other and throwing punches.

"APD is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday," the police department tweeted. "We responded to investigate. All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue."

One person in the video, Avery Robinson, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail. Robinson's two other family members seen in the video failed to make an appearance at the court, according to Deadline.

A man was found guilty of groping Minnie Mouse at Disney World.

minnie mouse
A man inappropriately touched a woman who was playing Minnie Mouse. Matt Stroshane / Getty

In 2009, a 60-year-old man was found guilty of groping Minnie Mouse while vacationing at Disney World, reported NBC 6. The woman who was playing the Disney character said that the man grabbed her breasts and buttocks. At the time, she could not do anything because she had to stay in character, but she reported the incident as soon as she could.

The man was sentenced to supervised probation and 50 hours of community service, according to WESH.

Splash Mountain has been dubbed "Flash Mountain" because of the number of women who flash the camera on the ride.

splash mountain
Some people show a different side of themselves on Splash Mountain. BRYAN R. SMITH / Getty

Over the years, there have been a number of reports of people flashing the camera while on the Splash Mountain ride at Disney World. In fact, the park created a cast member role to evaluate each picture and filter out the inappropriate images before they went on display for the public.

But in 2009, the park announced in a statement that it got rid of the position because "we have determined that actual inappropriate behaviors by guests are rare."

An intoxicated man snuck into the cast member tunnels in Epcot and allegedly hit three cast members.

utilidor disney park tunnels
The tunnels under Disney World that cast members use. Jonathan Blair/Contributor/Getty Images

In 2013, a Navy Academy graduate reportedly became intoxicated and snuck into the cast member tunnels that are off limits to Disney World guests during the International Food and Wine Festival in Epcot.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, he punched two cast members in the face and struck another with a 3-foot pipe.

He was charged with aggravated battery and two counts of battery, reported the Sentinel.

A woman found a loaded gun on a ride at Animal Kingdom after its owner accidentally dropped it.

animal kingdom
A man's gun was found in Animal Kingdom. Gustavo Caballero / Getty

In 2013, a woman stepped onto the Dinosaur ride in Animal Kingdom to find a loaded gun on the seat. When the pistol was turned over to the park attendants, they learned the gun belonged to another park guest, reported CBS News. The owner of the gun said the weapon must have slipped from his pocket while on the ride, which he described as "bumpy." He said he was not aware that guns were forbidden at the park.

The gun was given to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the man was escorted out of the park.

A man caused a disturbance in Disney Springs after fighting with management about having to wait a long time for his food to arrive.

diseny springs
A man fought with managers in Disney Springs. NurPhoto / Getty

In 2015, a customer was waiting for his food at Bongos Cuban Café in Downtown Disney when he complained to management about the long wait time. The situation escalated, and the man reportedly attempted to punch one of the managers and knocked over tables, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The disturbance caused other restaurant patrons to flee without paying, reported the Sentinel.

A couple held someone else's luggage hostage at a Disney resort after their Hello Kitty toothbrush broke.

animal kingdom resort
A couple held people's luggage hostage at the Animal Kingdom resort. Detroit Free Press / Getty

In 2016, a luggage mix-up at Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas led to a bizarre confrontation with two of the hotel guests. The hotel accidentally sent the luggage meant for one guest's room to another room instead.

When hotel personnel knocked on the couple's door to retrieve the mixed-up luggage and amend the mistake, the couple yelled about a broken Hello Kitty toothbrush, according to the Orlando Sentinel. They demanded the hotel replace the toothbrush immediately. When the hotel workers did not oblige, the couple locked themselves in the room, holding the luggage hostage.

Eventually, the hotel called the police, who forced their way into the hotel room.

The couple then attacked the officers and were charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, grand theft, and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Sentinel.

It's unclear how the Hello Kitty toothbrush was broken.

A woman was accused of choking a teenager after the latter blocked her view of a fireworks show.

magic kingdom
A woman got angry that she could not see the fireworks display. Orlando Sentinel / Getty

In 2017, a woman was watching the nightly fireworks show at Disney's Magic Kingdom when a teenager and her friends stood up to watch the show. The woman repeatedly told the girls to sit down, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The woman then reportedly wrapped her hands around the teenager's neck and choked her.

She was arrested and charged with felony child abuse, according to the Sentinel.

A man caused a hotel to go on lockdown after telling people that there was an active shooter as a prank.

contemproary resort
A man caused a lockdown of Contemporary Resort. Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

In 2018, a 22-year-old reportedly ran up to guests at Disney's Contemporary Resort telling them there was an active shooter on the premise — when there wasn't. The resort went on lockdown.

The man was reportedly trying to record their reactions as a prank so he could post the video on YouTube, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

He was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly intoxication, according to the Sentinel.

A tourist climbed the Mayan Temple at the Mexico Pavilion in Epcot, and it was caught on camera.

epcot
A man was caught on camera climbing the Mayan Temple in Epcot. Alex Menendez / Getty

In 2015, a man climbed the Mayan Temple in the Mexico Pavilion of Epcot, reported NBC 6.

Someone caught this happening on video and posted it to Instagram with the caption, "We saw this tonight. This man is going to ruin EPCOT for everyone."

The man has not been identified.

A woman reportedly dumped ashes in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride at Disneyland.

priates of the Caribbean disney
The "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride at Disneyland. Orlando Sentinel / Getty

Some people claim to have seen a woman dumping ashes into the water of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride at Disneyland in 2007, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Although it was never confirmed, witnesses "described the substance as a baby powder that quickly dissipated." The ride was immediately shut down as experts examined the contents. The ride was later reopened after it was determined the substance was not harmful to riders.

There are also numerous reports of people dumping loved ones' ashes in the Haunted Mansion, the "Pirates" ride, and other famous Disney attractions, according to People.

