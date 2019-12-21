'A terrible time to be poor': Cuts to SNAP benefits will hit 700,000 food-insecure Americans

PORTLAND, Oregon — Alisa Holteen likes to play a game where she imagines a life different from the ones she’s currently living.

“What would it be like,” she wonders, “to never have to worry about money?”

She posed this question recently at the homeless camp she lives at in Northeast Portland, chatting with friends outside her tent about what it would be like to have an unlimited supply of cash. Certainly, they’d always be warm and clean, and have a roof over their heads, they agreed. Perhaps best of all, she recalled wistfully, she’d never go hungry.

Holteen, 32, is one of an estimated 36 million Americans on food stamps, a federal benefits program that President Donald Trump’s administration wants to cut dramatically.

There are lots of potential changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on the table, but earlier this month the Trump administration announced the first major change will be implemented early next year, limiting benefits available to able-bodied adults between the ages of 18-49 — like Holteen — who do not have dependents. The change will not affect children and their parents, people over 50, people with disabilities or pregnant women.

Hunger is a problem across the U.S., with 37 million people suffering from food insecurity. That means roughly 1 in 10 Americans are hungry. And nearly one-third, or 11 million, are children.

Iyonna Logan of Denver carries a box of food to her car after visiting a Food Bank of the Rockies distribution on Dec. 19, 2019. More

Abby Leibman, president and CEO of MAZON, a Los Angeles-based Jewish organization committed to fighting hunger, says whether they realize it or not, every single person is connected to someone else who struggles with food insecurity.

These are people hiding in plain sight, she says, terrified of raising their hands and self-identifying as someone who needs help, “especially in a climate where they’re being vilified.”

The rule changes will cut SNAP by roughly $4.2 billion over five years, and directly affect nearly 700,000 able-bodied Americans, according to the Urban Institute.

The charitable food sector — food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens — is bracing for a surge in need to make up for the loss in federal benefits, which means such organizations would need to nearly double their budgets and output to make up for the gap, according to MAZON.

Critics say the move is the latest step by Trump to limit food benefits to low-income Americans. Forty-four percent of food stamp beneficiaries are working families, and 70% of them have children. They receive roughly $120 a month in benefits, and many use food pantries and food banks to supplement their benefits.

WATCH: Joe Burrow's Heisman speech helps drive more than $100K in donations to food bank

Other proposals to cut the program include limiting deductions for shelter and utility costs (which are considered when someone signs up for SNAP) and changing the way states automatically enroll people who are already receiving other forms of federal aid.

Supporters say the move protects U.S. taxpayers by motivating anyone who can work to get a job and support themselves.

“We need to encourage people by giving them a helping hand but not allowing it to become an indefinitely giving hand,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a press release announcing the change. He went on to cite the national unemployment rate of 3.6%.