'This is a terrible tragedy' Rep. Adam Schiff on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Apple Bistro, located off Highway 50 in Placerville, is closed after the El Dorado County Superior Court issued a preliminary injunction to prohibit all operations. The order was issued on Friday and was effective immediately. It remains in place until trial in the lawsuit, which has not yet been scheduled. The court says owner Jennette Waldow and her company, International Farmers Kitchen LLC, have been operating the restaurant without a health permit since July 2020. The county said the restaurant received $22,736 in COVID-19 relief funds in September 2020.