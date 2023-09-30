‘A terrible tragedy’: Three dead, one injured in fiery Upstate car crash

A community is in mourning after three people were killed in a car crash in Chesnee, South Carolina.

The fatal crash took place on Friday at 3:36 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that a 2016 Lexus sedan carrying four people went off the left side of Fairfield Road near the intersection of Henderson Road, less than half a mile west of the town of Chesnee. The car struck a ditch and then several trees before catching fire, the highway patrol said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which left the Lexus “burned extensively,” according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was injured, was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told the media Friday that the investigation was ongoing and they were unable to release the names of the deceased.

In a statement, Clevenger indicated that the fire damage to the vehicle was impeding identification of the victims.

“Upon our arrival, we visualized three decedents involved in this one-vehicle crash. We also visualized the vehicle was burned extensively. We are unable at this time to legally identify the decedents in this crash,” Clevenger said Friday. “We have requested information in attempt to legally identify these decedents. We will continue with our investigation tomorrow (Saturday) with a forensic exam of all decedents. The timeline of an identification will depend on our ability to obtain records to compare against each decedent.”

However, many online have identified the victims as students who attended Chesnee High School.

On Friday night, Chesnee High School principal Erik Gerstanacker issued a statement announcing that the school was canceling that evening’s football game with Landrum High School, which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m..

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share this communication. A short while ago, a terrible tragedy struck our community. At this time, as investigators work to determine exactly what has happened, and for privacy reasons, we can’t share the details of what has taken place,” Gerstanacker said.

“We can say that out of respect for those involved, we have decided to postpone this evening’s football game. The gravity of this situation will certainly become clear as official information is released. In the meanwhile, please pray for our school and community.”

There has been an outpouring of grief on social media, as users have begun circulating the “Pray For Chesnee” and “Chesnee Strong.”

“Our hearts break for the families of those whose lives were cut short in a tragic incident that occurred in Chesnee,” South Carolina State Sen. Harvey Peeler Jr., who represented Spartanburg County, posted on Facebook.

“Love, prayers and support are with the Chesnee community now in this difficult time,” Peeler wrote.