What do a terrier, a Lab and a tortie have in common? All three love their snuggles

Morocco

Breed: Terrier mix

Age: 9 month

This puppy who is under the care of Melissa’s Second Chances loves to play, so he’s hoping his forever home has older kids and other dogs. He gets really excited around little kids, so he’ll need close supervision. He likes to go for walks and does a great job on a leash. He knows how to sit for his treats and even has learned “shake.” When he’s done playing, he’s ready to snuggle up with his person for a nap.

Sateria

Sateria

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 1 year old

A wonderful stranger rescued Sateria after she was hit by a car and took her to the emergency vet, who stabilized her after discovering her pelvis was fractured. Wayside Waifs was contacted and we continued care and fixed her right up. You would hardly know anything happened to her, because she has the energy and spirit of a young, active dog.

As she recovered in foster care, we learned that she appears housebroken, and enjoys learning new things. She likes walking on leash and running the fence line. Most importantly, couch cuddles are the best thing ever. Sateria has taught us that when life throws you a curve-ball, you make the most of it and keep moving forward. Come meet her today.

Juliette

Juliette

Breed: Domestic medium hair, dilute tortie

Age: 5 years old

Yes, it is quite possible to be this beautiful.

Juliette knows she’s gorgeous and she doesn’t want you to forget it. She’s not all about the diva attitude though: She has a softer side, too. She was surrendered to Wayside after her owner could no longer care for her, but she is making the most of her time here.

She loves attention, whether that be accepting compliments or cuddles and pets. She’s very social, and enjoys spending time with people. She would prefer a calm home environment where people are home more often than not. (Again, she likes attention.) She would prefer to be the only animal in the household. Divas require the sole attention of their people. You have so much to love with Juliette, you’ll find you won’t need to have anyone else. Come meet Queen J today.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org

To fill out an adoption application for Morocco or any other pet, vgo here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. The group finds homes and safe refuge for animals in need of a second chance to be a beloved family pet.