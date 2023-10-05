Terrier mix looking for a new home: Wags 'n Whiskers Wednesday
A sweet pup is the featured animal on Wags 'n Whiskers.
A sweet pup is the featured animal on Wags 'n Whiskers.
"There's no replacing President Carter," says Brooks, who with wife Yearwood is carrying on the former first couple's Habitat for Humanity legacy while the 39th president is in hospice care.
Don't be the neighbor giving out pennies because you forgot to shop — from minis to full-sized bars, this sweet sale is irresistible.
Former President Donald Trump’s civil trial for business fraud began Monday at a New York state courthouse in Manhattan, where Trump is appearing in person. New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump defrauded lenders by inflating the value of his assets.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Tesla has been tolerating racial harassment at its factory in Fremont, California since at least 2015 until today, according to the lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Say goodbye to national-themed weeks and say hello to new co-host Alison Hammond.
This meal ticket includes $0 delivery fees — just in time for the season of staying in.
Valentina Mussi talks about how her Colombian culture has influenced her cooking, and she incorporates flavors that have shaped her childhood. The post A pastry chef adorably teams up with her grandmother to make sweet Colombian-style arroz con leche appeared first on In The Know.
'Hyundai N74' trademark application in Europe might mean a production N Vision 74. Gorgeous hydrogen concept high on enthusiast wish lists.
Your body will thank you, but your wallet might appreciate one of the cheaper options out there.
The Ukrainian president arrived in New York City Tuesday to address the United Nations General Assembly and is expected to plead for more aid for his war-torn country.
The Brooklyn-based chef guides her daughter on how to make a classic layered sweet plantain lasagna. The post Chef Rosie on how she fuses her Dominican and American culture to add a twist to her cuisines appeared first on In The Know.
Make a gourmet meal that won't break the bank with '$10 Fine Dining' as we follow along with chef Sakari Smithwick his favorite recipe for chickpea curry stew. The post Cook dinner for the family on a budget with chef Sakari Smithwick’s chickpea curry stew appeared first on In The Know.
This week's best tech deals include the Steam Deck for 20 percent off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $200 off, and Disney+ subscriptions for 75 percent off, among other offers.
Amazon’s Ring is mostly known for doorbell cams and consumer-grade surveillance tech, but the company’s moving past humans and onto our beloved furry friends. It just announced the Ring Pet Tag to help find lost pets, as the tag attaches to a collar and includes a bevy of digital information about the animal, should it wander away from the yard.
Snap up crazy-good bargains, including a knife set that shoppers gush over for a mere for $25.
So long, Smurfs. Adios, Alvin and the Chipmunks. Hello, "Saved by the Bell."
To quote the title of her recent album... HOLY FVCK, Anonymouse is the most famous pop star to ever appear in all 10 seasons of the show.
YouTuber James Charles caught flack from commenters after he uploaded a video dedicated to recreating Korean beauty looks, but featured makeup references from Japanese and Chinese influencers.
Any doubters surprised that the Idol was recently handpicked to tour with her idols Guns N' Roses has not been paying attention for the past 18 years.