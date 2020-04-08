'Terrified of dying': Immigrants beg to be released from immigration detention as coronavirus spreads

NEW ORLEANS — Gretchen Romero says there's no conceivable way for her to protect herself from contracting coronavirus.

Romero, 27, a Cuban migrant who's been held in custody for eight months since requesting asylum in the U.S., said there's no room inside her dormitory at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center to walk, eat or sleep while practicing social distancing. She said guards come in and out of their dorm without wearing masks or gloves. More than 70 detainees in the dorm share five bars of soap, and she says no additional disinfectant or hand sanitizer has been provided at the facility where some detainees have already been isolated over fears of coronavirus.

Romero says it's been horrifying to see such indifference inside the facility near Baton Rouge while the world outside is quarantining, social distancing, sewing masks and sanitizing their surroundings every chance they get.

"It's like the world hasn’t changed and everything has stayed the same," inside the detention center, Romero said. "We are terrified of dying. If people who have the ability to go to the doctor are dying, what’s going to happen to us in here?"

Incoming and outgoing immigration detainees are processed at the Krome Service Processing Center outside Miami, Florida. More

Attorney General William Barr has ordered the release of some medically vulnerable inmates from federal prisons and sheriffs have released thousands of jail inmates to minimize the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks. Yet there has been no similar effort made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which is currently holding more than 34,000 detainees, the majority of which — 60 percent — have no criminal record and are only being detained over a civil immigration violation.

The agency has released 160 detainees in recent weeks, but that hasn't been nearly enough for detainees, politicians, doctors and human rights groups who have been pleading with the Trump administration to, at the very least, release detainees with poor health conditions. With little response coming from ICE, the groups have filed a wave of lawsuits around the country that have resulted in judges ordering the release of dozens of more detainees from California to Massachusetts to New Jersey.

When U.S. District Judge John Jones ordered ICE to release 11 chronically-ill detainees from a Pennsylvania detention center last week, he wrote that he issued the order because he could not be party to the "unconscionable and barbaric" possibility of those detainees contracting coronavirus.

ICE facilities "are plainly not equipped to protect Petitioners from a potentially fatal exposure to COVID-19," wrote Jones, who ordered an additional 22 ICE detainees be freed on Tuesday. "If we are to remain the civilized society we hold ourselves out to be, it would be heartless and inhumane not to recognize Petitioners’ plight. And so we will act."

One of the biggest challenges facing detainees is that they simply don't know the magnitude of the spread of coronavirus inside ICE facilities.

The agency says 30 detainees and ICE personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in 16 different ICE facilities in 10 states as of Tuesday. But ICE officials have disclosed little information about its testing procedures — they will not say how many tests have been administered or what facilities are testing people, stating only that detention centers are following testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That makes it impossible to know how rapidly the virus is spreading inside ICE detention centers. In one case, a federal lawsuit forced the government to acknowledge that it had not tested any ICE detainees inside the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup, Maryland, has no test kits at the facility, and has "no plans to conduct testing," according to a ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang last week ordering ICE to begin testing at the detention center.