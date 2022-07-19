‘Terrified’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting of North Kansas City police officer

Residents in North Kansas City who live in the area where a police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop late Tuesday morning described a chaotic scene where they stepped outside their homes and witnessed the aftermath unfold.

Officer Daniel Vasquez, of North Kansas City police, was shot shortly before 11 a.m. as he was conducting a traffic stop near 21st Avenue and Clay Street. Authorities say a man left the vehicle during the stop and opened fire on Vasquez.

Vasquez died of his wounds in North Kansas City Hospital as he was being prepared to be moved to another hospital. North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman said Tuesday afternoon that Vasquez, who joined the department as a recruit in 2021, was “a shining star.”

North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

Law enforcement investigated the scene near 21st and Clay Streets in North Kansas City Tuesday after a North Kansas City police officer was shot during a traffic stop. The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a blue alert with a description and license plate number of a gray car that fled the scene of the shooting.

A person described by police as a subject of interest surrendered to authorities on Tuesday afternoon after a statewide alert was issued seeking the apprehension of the driver. Kansas City police said the department is leading the homicide investigation, and that a subject of interest was being held in police custody.

On Tuesday, Kenny Taylor, a resident of North Kansas City since 1959, said an event like that had never happened since he’s lived in the area.

“I mean, when I was a little boy and grew up here they didn’t have people shooting at cops,” said Taylor, who lives nearby on 22nd Avenue. “It doesn’t make you feel too safe. They’re going to have to do something about the shooting and the guns.”

“It’s sad for him and his family,” Taylor added. “And I hope everybody’s heart goes out to them tonight.”

Megan Osborn, 27, lives a few houses down from the intersection where the shooting unfolded. She said her kids frequently play in the front yard.

“(I feel) terrified for my kids, my family, for the officers out here,” Osborn said.

Thomas Smith, another neighbor, said he heard the gunfire and came outside to see police cars screaming down the street, followed by “hysteria for the next three hours.” At one point, Smith said, he saw another police officer on scene who appeared to be overcome with emotion.

“She was like weak to her knees,” Smith said. “Another (officer) was holding her up.”

“We’re all sad for the family, for North Kansas City Police Department,” Smith added. “Our hearts go out to everybody.”