“Terrifying” Boston police officer comes under fire during an investigation

A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism - and calmness - after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault, leading to one arrest.

It all unfolded shortly after 6:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators say the plainclothes officer was conducting an investigation at 43 Waumbeck Street, not far from the Trotter School playground, when the man approached and shot at him.

“The officer was approached by a suspect who fired multiple rounds at the officer, striking the officer’s vehicle twice,” said Superintendent Felipe Colon.

“The officer, who thankfully was not injured from the gunfire - physically - and who did not return gunfire toward the suspect, broadcasted a detailed description of the suspect,” said Colon. “Additional officers responded to the scene, then search and located the suspect, who was ultimately placed under arrest.”

“This is another example of some of the bravery that our officers meet every single day in the challenges of doing police work. I am so happy that the officer wasn’t hurt,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox during a news conference Sunday night. “I just want to thank him for his bravery, for his calmness, and just overall terrific professionalism in the face of this kind of danger.”

Police would only describe the suspect as an adult male.

Superintendent Colon described the incident as “terrifying.”

“The professionalism exhibited by this officer, to maintain his composure and broadcast a detailed description of the suspect, which led to the removal of a dangerous individual from the streets.

