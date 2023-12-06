Terrifying home invasion in Clifton Heights as couple sleeps

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a terrifying home invasion in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

The victim asked to remain anonymous out of safety concerns but shared a video of four people racing out the front door of her home after breaking in through a window.

The victim said the thieves stole Christmas presents from under the tree while she was asleep in her bedroom.

The criminals also got away with her purse, which included her car keys. She shared a picture of her car with FOX 2 and hopes someone will recognize her vehicle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.