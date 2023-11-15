Terrifying moment boat capsizes in The Bahamas, leaving one American dead
Large waves and rough waters caused a double-decker tour boat to capsize in The Bahamas, leaving one American dead and others injured.
Large waves and rough waters caused a double-decker tour boat to capsize in The Bahamas, leaving one American dead and others injured.
The two superpowers jointly announced on Wednesday they have agreed to a deal to rapidly increase the share of energy that comes from renewable sources and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.
The last time Xi Jinping held court with American executives on US soil, he came with the promise of opportunities. This time he faces a lot more skepticism.
The full top 10 also includes titles from Stephen King, Amanda Peters and more. The post Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2023: ‘One of the great American novels of our time!’ appeared first on In The Know.
A day after Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc took to Instagram with emotional tributes, Aniston hailed Perry "as such a part of our DNA" while Schwimmer saluted his pal's "laughter and creativity."
Allergy season is here! Apply Yahoo's exclusive code to get the best deal we've ever seen.
Amazon's new packaging robot will improve its warehouses' efficiency while contributing to its sustainability effort.
The Omaha conglomerate made an investment in the company that controls Atlanta's baseball team after the Braves split from Liberty Media, a longtime Berkshire holding.
But replacing your flesh-and-blood security guard won't be cheap.
As "Cribs" returns with new episodes — amid its 19th season — we remember the best one ever made: Mariah Carey's NYC penthouse tour. Go behind the golden doors once again with us as we look back at the 2002 episode.
The actor and entrepreneur has found himself in the middle of a changing media landscape.
A full 54% of Americans say that Biden, the oldest Oval Office occupant in U.S. history, no longer has “the competence to carry out the job of president.”
Home Depot customers are still straying away from bigger ticket items.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face for the first time in a year, capping 12 months of rocky relations between the two largest economies in the world.
Researchers explain how fandom can be beneficial or problematic.
Following the freak accident, Cruise is also pausing its manned robotaxi rides for 'a full safety review.'
"You can't make the 'Barbie' movie without listening to our song," says Søren Rasted of Aqua, who — a quarter-century after Mattel's "silly court case" — are getting the last laugh.
Security researchers say hackers are mass-exploiting a critical-rated vulnerability in Citrix NetScaler systems to launch crippling cyberattacks against big-name organizations worldwide. Thousands of other organizations remain unpatched against the vulnerability, tracked officially as CVE-2023-4966 and dubbed "CitrixBleed."
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
People expect inflation to stay a lot higher than it probably will. That's bad news for Biden's reelection odds.