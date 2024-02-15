Terrifying moments after shots fired at end of Chiefs celebration captured in photos

The huge crowd gathered in front of Union Station on Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl victory had just wound down when shots were fired in the crowd.

Some witnesses said they thought they were hearing fireworks while others knew it was gunfire. Many fled the scene while others crouched down to take cover. Law enforcement officers who were already at the event to provide security moved in and quickly took three people into custody.

When the chaos calmed on a warm Valentine’s Day, a day that was destined to be remembered as the biggest celebration in Kansas City’s history, the world learned that 22 people had been injured, including one dead. Nine children, ages 6 to 15, were among those shot.

Photos capture the chaos and terror in the moments after the shooting started.

Some crowd estimates put the number of people who gathered in downtown Kansas City to celebrate the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl victory Wednesday at more than one million people. Much of that crowd had made it’s way to Union Station where a shooting injured 22 people including one person who was killed.

People take cover or run away after hearing gunshots after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII championship rally on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Union Station in Kansas City.

People crouch after shots rang out near Union Station after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII championship rally on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Union Station in Kansas City.

People run for cover after a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

A police officer keeps his service rifle at the ready after a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

An FBI agent runs toward the west end of Union Station after a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

People take cover after a shooting broke out following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

Medical personnel load a woman into an ambulance after a shooting at Union Station after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

Fans leave the area in front of Union Station after several were people were shot near a rally there after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade Wednesday, 2024, in Kansas City.

A Missouri state trooper stands guard after a shooting at Union Station after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

Police remain on the scene after a shooting broke out at Union Station following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

A law enforcement officer scans the crowd with binoculars after a shooting broke out following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

People look out of their windows from The Westin Hotel after a shooting broke out following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting where at least one person was killed and more than 20 others were injured after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting where at least one person was killed and more than 20 others were injured after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.

A football balloon floats through the sky after a shooting broke out following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City.