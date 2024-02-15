Terrifying moments after shots fired at end of Chiefs celebration captured in photos
Tammy Ljungblad, Nick Wagner
1 min read
The huge crowd gathered in front of Union Station on Wednesday to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl victory had just wound down when shots were fired in the crowd.
Some witnesses said they thought they were hearing fireworks while others knew it was gunfire. Many fled the scene while others crouched down to take cover. Law enforcement officers who were already at the event to provide security moved in and quickly took three people into custody.
When the chaos calmed on a warm Valentine’s Day, a day that was destined to be remembered as the biggest celebration in Kansas City’s history, the world learned that 22 people had been injured, including one dead. Nine children, ages 6 to 15, were among those shot.
Photos capture the chaos and terror in the moments after the shooting started.
