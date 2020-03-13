Terrifying security camera footage shows Tennessee tornado's rampage through Nashville

NASHVILLE – A Metro Nashville Police Department camera captured a terrifying scene as a tornado rampaged through a Nashville street.

The shaky footage, shared on Thursday, showed the severity of the tornado that hit the area, along with Middle Tennessee, on March 3. The tornadoreached wind speeds of up to 175 mph.

Soon after a car drives through the street, winds begin to intensify rapidly. The video looks more and more severe by the second, as lights flicker in and out and downed objects become barely visible through the grainy, damaged camera.

"The camera continued to record on battery power for a short time after it lost electricity," the police department said in a tweet. "Despite water damage to the camera housing, the stored video survived."

NEW VIDEO OF MARCH 3 TORNADO: This was recorded by an MNPD Safety Camera mounted at Jefferson Street & 3rd Ave N. The camera continued to record on battery power for a short time after it lost electricity. Despite water damage to the camera housing, the stored video survived. pic.twitter.com/JqusCTMq6N — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2020

Nashville and other parts of Middle Tennessee are still cleaning up and recovering after tornadoes tore a path of destruction through the region.

Statewide, 25 people were killed and scores more were injured in the immediate aftermath of the violent storms, which destroyed homes and businesses and disrupted lives across the state.

The threat of tornadoes continues to loom over the South, as a tornado watch was forecast Thursday afternoon for portions of Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Tennessee tornadoes: Nashville police camera captures destruction