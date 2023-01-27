‘Terrifying’: Two convicted felons caught on camera robbing Amazon delivery driver

Two convicted felons were arrested for robbing an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint earlier this month, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Caden Apartments on Americana Boulevard for reports of a robbery. The driver told deputies he was delivering packages in the complex when he saw one of the suspects standing near the driver’s side, according to an arrest affidavit.

As the driver entered the delivery truck, another suspect entered the van’s cargo area and demanded the driver’s belongings, brandishing a gun and wasn’t afraid to shoot the driver, the affidavit states.

The suspect then demanded the driver’s cellphone password and PIN to his debit cards as the other suspect was whistling outside in the parking lot.

After taking the driver’s belongings, the suspect then escorted him to the van’s cargo area and took various packages before both suspects fled the scene in a white van.

The suspects were later identified as Arkimase Divinard, 22, and Joel Junior Aime, 23. They are both facing robbery with firearm charges, deputies said.

The two men have a criminal history between them that includes 85 felony charges and 11 felony convictions, the sheriff’s office said.

The robbery was caught on surveillance camera. The sheriff’s office called the video “terrifying.”

