Terrifying video shows beginning of Texas mall mass shooting

The first moments of the mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, were captured on a car’s dashboard camera as it drove away from the horrifying scene.

The video shows a man stepping out of a gray Dodge Charger with a gun in his hands and immediately opening fire on people walking down the sidewalk outside Allen Premium Outlets in the north Dallas suburb.

The victims appear to initially freeze in panic, and what happens next is obscured by another car in the parking lot. But once that car clears the camera frame, only the shooter remains visible.

Eight people were killed and seven others wounded in the attack Saturday afternoon, when the mall was packed with shoppers. The gunman was killed by a police officer at the scene.

Neither the victims nor the attacker were identified by Sunday morning. The people killed were between the ages of 5 and 61, police said. Witnesses said multiple children appeared to be among the dead.

“I pray it wasn’t kids, but it looked like kids,” said Fontayne Payton, who was shopping at H&M when he heard the gunfire. “It broke me when I walked out to see that.”

President Biden ordered flags at the White House, U.S. military bases and all public buildings to be flown at half-staff from Sunday through Thursday to honor the victims.

“Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” Biden said Sunday in a statement. “Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe.”

Saturday’s bloodshed in Texas was just the latest in an ever-growing list of mass killings across the United States. It was the second-deadliest attack of the year, behind the Jan. 21 shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif.