Terrifying videos: People seek cover, girl runs for her life as gunman opens fire near Boston park

Terrifying new videos show bystanders scrambling for cover and a little girl running for life Wednesday night when a gunman indiscriminately opened fire near a park in Boston where children were playing baseball.

Surveillance videos obtained by Boston 25 showed an individual in a red hoodie stop suddenly on a sidewalk near Ramsay Park in Roxbury, pull out what appears to be a handgun, and unload several shots in the direction of a group of people in the distance.

Officers responding to reports of more than 20 shots fired in the area of Shawmut and Mass avenues just after 6:45 p.m. taped off a perimeter from the park past several businesses.

One of the videos shows the shooter retreating away from the businesses and continuing to fire shots down the street as a little girl in pink pants hurries away into a car with an older woman.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

A Boston 25 News crew saw investigators recovering a number of spent shell casings from the sidewalk and street.

Several parked cars were visibly pierced with bullets.

“This is just hurting my mind, heart, and stomach,” neighborhood resident Shekisha Vicks said. “I was just down here an hour and a half ago. It could’ve been me and my mother who was in the midst of this.”

This shooting is just the latest in an uptick in violence in the city this week alone.

On Tuesday, a gunman opened fire in the middle of a busy intersection by Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue.

Also on Tuesday, a deli worker was injured when a co-worker stabbed him inside a Star Market in Mattapan.

The violence began on Monday when a beloved pastor from Haverhill was shot to death in broad daylight outside of Frederick Middle School on Columbia Road.

All of the incidents remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

