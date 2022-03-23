'It's terrifying:' Woman's rapist gets a chance at early parole

Robbie Barnes thought she was safe from the man who tied her up and raped her nearly 30 years ago, but the nightmare of seeing his face again has returned.

The man who stripped off her clothes, threw her in the trunk of his car, bound her to a tree and repeatedly assaulted her was sentenced to 112 years in prison.

But her attacker, Duane Keeney, has a chance to get out of prison this spring.

He is up for a parole hearing in June in California, which means he could be released after serving about a quarter of his sentence, according to Modoc County District Attorney Cynthia Campbell.

"It's terrifying. It's very scary. And it's just seeing his face again. When I saw his picture on the news it just just brought back more nightmares. It's a scary feeling, and not just for me, for other people," Barnes said.

The Record Searchlight typically does not name sexual assault victims, but Barnes said she wanted to speak out in this case because of the nature of the crime and the possibility her attacker could be set free.

The emotional wounds inflicted from that night have not gone away, even after 29 years, said Barnes, who is now 47.

Duane Keeney

"I don't even know who I was before it happened. I have struggled with many issues — anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, social anxiety. I mean I have struggled with just about everything — my sense of security, my identity, everything," Barnes said.

"I am scared all the time. Not trusting people. I have nightmares, and I mean the list could go on and on and on," she said. "It definitely affected me my whole life."

Keeney, who is now 58 years old, could be released under a program that grants parole to state inmates who are at least 50 years old and have served a minimum of 20 years in prison.

"To me, that is the most unjust. He needs to pay the consequence for the things that he did to me. Letting him out now, with just barely doing about 25% out of his 112 years sentence is just not right," Barnes said.

In October 1992 Barnes was 18 years old and was driving back to her home near Cedarville, in Modoc County.

It was just after midnight when Keeney, who had been following her, flashed his vehicle lights and got her to pull over. After she stopped, he pulled a gun on her and kidnapped her, according to Campbell.

During a 10-hour period, Keeney drove Barnes to at least four different locations, holding her in the truck of his car and forcing her to perform sexual acts, Campbell said.

A year later, he was convicted by a jury on 13 counts of forced sexual assault and kidnapping for the purpose of rape, as well as sentencing enhancements of committing the crimes while using a gun, Campbell said.

Keeney qualifies for a parole hearing under California's Elderly Parole Program because he is 58 and has been imprisoned 29 years.

There are exemptions to releasing elderly inmates, those include people sentenced to death, or life in prison without the possibility of parole and those sentenced for a second or third strike under California's Three Strikes law, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

People convicted of first-degree murder of a police officer or former police officer also are not eligible for parole under the program, the department's website says.

The department does not explicitly rule out parole for elderly inmates convicted of violent sex crimes, the department's website says.

However, Board of Parole Hearings considers several factors when deciding whether to release someone from prison, including whether the inmate's "offense was committed in an especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel manner," the department said.

When asked for information on the case, the department only released Keeney's age, a photo of him and that he is being housed at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo.

The Record Searchlight requested reports about Keeney's suitability for parole, but they were not provided. Dana Simas, a spokeswoman for the department, said the request for the reports was submitted under the California Public Records Act.

Information about how many inmates have been released under the Elderly Parole Program over the past five years also was considered a Public Records Act request, she said.

Nina Salarno, president of the Crime Victims United of Auburn, said her experience has been that the department of corrections typically does not release parole statistics or information about inmates.

"We are, unfortunately, seeing releases of very violent, non-rehabilitated people, because they kind of seem to just not pay attention to whether or not the person's done programming and things like that," Salarno said.

"Stats-wise, it is extremely hard to get any statistics out of CDCR. People have consistently tried and they do not release the stats," Salarno said.

Modoc County's Campbell said she was particularly concerned about the department's release of Keeney from prison.

Barnes "was re-traumatized all over again when she got the notice that they were considering him for parole. I don't know if you got a picture of him. He looks like he could physically assault someone again if he wanted to," Campbell said.

"They claim that he's over 50 and he served 20 years, so he should no longer be a threat to society. I do not share that opinion," Campbell said.

Modoc County residents have circulated petitions to keep Keeney in prison. The DA's press release on Keeney's parole hearing was posted on Change.org and a link to the petition was posted on the Modoc County website.

