‘Terrifyingly clear’: Surveillance video captures moment of Kansas City mass shooting

Four seconds. Volleys of gunfire. A chorus of screams.

Video footage from a security camera across the street from Union Station captured in clear daylight the moment on Wednesday afternoon when gunfire erupted, killing Johnson County mother Lisa Lopez-Galvan, and injuring 22 others, including children.

Seconds before, fans were cheering and chanting in unison. The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade and rally, which brought hundreds of thousands of people to celebrate downtown, had reached an end shortly before 2 p.m.

A resident of an apartment building at Pershing and Kessler roads, whose bedroom overlooks Union Station, had set up a camera to livestream the parade and rally on the video site Twitch. He said he was “hoping to catch a video of (Travis) Kelce being a lovable goofball.”

“I didn’t expect it to capture a 20-plus-person mass shooting,” the Kansas City resident, who asked to remain anonymous because he feared for his safety, told The Star on Friday. He said he shared the video with police.

As the rally ends, fans are seen at the packed west side of Union Station. Some are starting to disperse, slowly making their way out of the crowd.

Then, there’s a “crack.” Next, at least 20 more.

“When you watch the video, 20 bullets seem to be fired in three seconds, surrounded by 800 cops in the middle of a crowd. Surrounded by tens of thousands of kids. And it happened 100 feet from my bedroom window,” the resident who captured the video said.

“The audio is pretty terrifyingly clear.”

Within a few seconds, a hole in the crowd forms as masses of people scatter in all directions, fleeing for cover, or fall to the ground. A group jumps on a golf cart, which speeds away. Screams echo.

People look to be tending to the wounded, in huddles on the ground. One appears to crawl away, possibly injured, as the shooting stops and breeds a fresh round of chaos in the aftermath.

The footage is a recorded example of one of Kansas City’s darkest days that came on the heels of a joyous celebration of the Chiefs Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves has said that at least half of the victims in the shooting were under the age of 16.

On Friday, prosecutors filed charges against two juveniles suspected in the shooting. The two teens are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest offenses, according to the family court division of Jackson County Circuit Court.

Officials said additional charges were expected as the investigation continued.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch and Katie Moore contributed.