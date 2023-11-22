Territorial Cup Week for No. 15 Arizona

TechCrunch

OneWeb India, the local subsidiary of low-earth orbit operator Eutelsat OneWeb, has received the necessary approval from the country's newly created space regulatory body to launch its commercial satellite broadband services in the South Asian nation. The company said Tuesday it's the first organization to receive authorization from the nodal agency to launch its satellite broadband services in the world's second-largest internet user market — ahead of SpaceX's Starlink and Reliance's JioSpaceFiber. The launch is subject to spectrum allocation by the Indian government, however, which is yet to take place.