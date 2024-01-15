'Terror attack' in Israel leaves 1 dead, more than a dozen injured, police say

Israeli police say two assailants are in custody Monday following a "terror attack" that has left one person dead and at least 17 others injured in the city of Ra'anana, just north of Tel Aviv.

The vehicle ramming and stabbing attacks – which Hamas has claimed responsibility for, according to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst – unfolded after an assailant stabbed a woman and carjacked her vehicle, police say. Central District commander Avi Biton later announced that two individuals from the same family in the Hebron area of the West Bank, who worked nearby, were taken into custody. They were identified by Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency as Ahmed Zidat, 25, and Mahmoud Zidat, 44, from Bnei Naim.

"They are trying to break us," former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at one of the scenes. "But I want to be as clear as possible, we are not moving. We are not going anywhere. We are here to stay. And we are going to hunt down every single terrorist and we are going to win."

At least 17 people have been injured in the attacks. One woman who was critically injured later died at a local hospital, while three other people are said to be in serious condition. Authorities are currently searching the area for more possible suspects nearby.

"I was sure that it was a car accident," Eden Alfi, a witness to one of the ramming attacks, told the Israeli newspaper Maariv, according to The Jerusalem Post. "Another person was with me, noticed the situation and shouted 'an attack, an attack'. After that, I saw the terrorist. I saw him stabbing a man around 60 years old. The man fell and the terrorist ran away."

Biton added that the suspects "went out together and in parallel, to two different locations, took two cars and launched a series of rammings," Reuters reports.

Images taken at one of the scenes showed a heavily damaged white sedan that appeared to have been driven into a bus stop.

Schools in the area where the attacks happened had been placed on lockdown, The Jerusalem Post reports.





