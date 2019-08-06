Terror attacks like El Paso aim to topple the government, experts say

BARCELONA, Spain — As horrific as Saturday’s mass murder in El Paso, Texas, was, the motivation behind attacks such as these is even more frightening, according to experts who study extremist right-wing movements. It’s more than racism, they say: It’s about provoking a race war — and ultimately bringing down the federal government.

Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, has been accused of killing 22 strangers shopping at a Walmart, almost all of them Hispanic. The killings are being investigated as a hate crime, based on social media posts that have been linked to Crusius.

“What the white power movement is looking for is not just a single act of mass violence, but to use these acts of violence to bring people to the movement — and to eventually wage war against the federal government and racial enemies,” says Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Chicago and author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”

A race war leading to the overthrow of the U.S. government and the creation of an all-white homeland is, broadly speaking, the goal of movements that fuel these seemingly erratic, independent attacks, Belew and other experts in the field believe. Their strategy is known as “accelerationism,” the hastening of social upheaval, a term that appears often on scantly monitored white-supremacist and neo-Nazi message boards such as 8chan, where the alleged killers at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, a synagogue in Poway, Calif., and in El Paso posted screeds shortly before their rampages. (8chan was offline on Monday, after the plug was pulled by network provider Cloudfare, which called it a “cesspool of hate.”)

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein hugs a member of the congregation of Chabad of Poway, Calif., the day after a deadly shooting took place there in April. (Photo: TNS via ZUMA Wire) More

“There’s a whole online ecosystem telling perpetrators that the actions they’re taking are not crazy,” says Louie Dean Valencia-García, an assistant professor of digital history at Texas State University, who often writes about extremist groups. “While to most people these shootings may seem random, for them there’s a reason, there’s a logic.”

The starting point is the “Great Replacement” theory, the idea that dark-skinned peoples, abetted in some versions by Jews, will overwhelm countries in North America and Northern Europe, threatening Western civilization. The “logic” behind mass shootings is not to kill a few random Muslims, Jews, blacks or Hispanics, but to provoke a crisis that will lead to a race war and the collapse of democratic governments and liberal society. Or as one post on neo-Nazi site Stormfront describes the accelerationist idea, “For Western civilization to be reborn it must first be destroyed and broken down so that it can be remolded once again." As a speaker on a strange BitChute video about accelerationism that intersperses shots of artillery, garbage, an industrial chicken hatchery and even Charlie Manson (who himself was believed to be trying to trigger a race war) explains, “We don’t want to rock the boat, we want to sink it.” And white supremacist groups from Atomwaffen Division and the Base to alleged killers Brenton Tarrant and Crusius himself want that new world to be separated into ethno-states defined by race.

After the El Paso shooting made headlines, posts on 8chan began hailing the alleged murderer as “Saint Crusius” (alongside Saint Brenton Tarrant and Saint Dylann Roof) and mocking the carnage and the victims. And peppered throughout the message boards about the most recent massacre were assorted calls to “Accelerate! Accelerate!”

“That’s very alarming,” says Belew, when told of the posts, which she interprets as “people calling for an increase in the frequency and scale” of violent acts in the hopes of “larger paramilitary attempts at a race war” and a toppling of the federal government.