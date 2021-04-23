Terror probe launched after police officer stabbed to death in France

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nancy Ing and Henry Austin
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS — A terror investigation has been launched after a knifeman stabbed a female police officer to death inside a police station in the French town of Rambouillet on Friday, authorities said.

The assailant, identified as a 36-year-old Tunisian national, was immediately “neutralized” by the victim’s fellow officers, who shot him, a police source close to the investigation told NBC News, adding that he died from his injuries. His name was not released.

The victim, aged 49, died from her wounds.

France's National Police named her as Stephanie M. in a tweet, which called her killing "cowardly." As an administrative officer she would not work on the street but in an office.

President Emmanuel Macron also paid tribute to her on Twitter. "In the fight against Islamist terrorism, we will not give up," he wrote.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told a news conference that his office took over the probe because the attacker had staked out the station, because of statements he made during the attack and because he targeted a police official.

Image: Police officials block off a street near a police station in Rambouillet, a small town to the southwest of Paris. (Bertraunt Guay / AFP - Getty Images)
Image: Police officials block off a street near a police station in Rambouillet, a small town to the southwest of Paris. (Bertraunt Guay / AFP - Getty Images)

He did not provide details on the motive.

The source close to the investigation said the assailant cried “Allahu Akbar” when he attacked.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin visited the scene of the attack in the small town to the southwest of Paris known for a grandiose former royal estate.

"France has lost one of its everyday heroines in a barbaric gesture of infinite cowardice," Castex told reporters at the scene. "To her loved ones, I want to express the support of the whole nation. To our security forces, I want to say that I share their emotion and their indignation."

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

“Our determination is more intact than ever to fight against terrorism in all its forms,” he said at a subsequent news conference.

France has seen deadly attacks against police in the past, including some by Islamic extremists or Islamist-inspired individuals in recent years. Around 250 people have been killed.

Tackling religious extremism, domestic security and notions of French identity are likely to be important issues in the presidential election next year.

Friday's attack was six months after an Islamist teenager beheaded a schoolteacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, another Paris satellite town after he showed students and offensive image of the Prophet Muhammad.

That followed an attack which saw two people stabbed and wounded near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine where Islamist militants killed 12 people in 2015.

The French capital was also rocked by multiple gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites around the city in November 2015, which left 130 people dead and 368 wounded. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, although two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three others were French.

Nancy Ing reported from Paris and Henry Austin from London.

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Dept. now expects to charge more than 500 in Capitol riot probe

    Department lawyers have described the sprawling investigation as one of the largest in American history.

  • Woman arrested, accused of intoxicated driving after crash kills man in Tarrant County

    The head-on crash happened Thursday night on FM 730.

  • No charges for officer who fatally shot Tennessee high school student

    Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, was shot and killed by a police officer at Austin-Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

  • U.S. stands with Australia over axed China deal

    Speaking to reporters during a daily briefing, the State Department spokesman Ned Price said that while Australia makes its own decisions, the U.S. will continue standing in solidarity with its ally over China's "coercive diplomacy".The Chinese embassy in Australia earlier criticized the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday the accords were cancelled because his federal government didn't want other levels of government to enter into agreements that conflict with Australia's foreign policy.Under a new process, states must consult with the foreign minister before signing agreements with other nations.Payne earlier told local radio the policy was "not aimed at any one country", but Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, expressed doubt over that claim during a regular news conference in Beijing.The spokesman warned Australia against travelling "further down the wrong path to avoid making the already strained China-Australia relations worse." China is the largest trading partner of New Zealand and Australia.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

    BENOIT TESSIEREight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday. Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian TwitterOne eyewitness, Avinash Patil, told reporters outside the hospital that no doctors were present at the time. “I got a call at around 3 a.m. from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital,” he said. “As I reached the hospital, I saw fire engines outside. The ICU on the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, and I couldn’t see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-10 bodies there.”Shah, the hospital chief, insisted all safety norms were followed and that “doctors were present,” according to local media reports. Earlier in the week, an oxygen leak in Maharashtra state, near where the fire broke out, resulted in the death of 24 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.To make terrible matters even worse, India reported its highest one-day number of cases, recording 332,730 new infections in a 24-hour period. In the same period, 2,263 people died with COVID-19.India has been overwhelmed by new cases coupled with a critical shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and now ventilators. Many desperate families have been forced to turn to black-market price gougers who have been able to buy hospital space from corrupt administrators.The spike in cases comes as political rallies are still being held and after a month-long religious ceremony continues to bring millions of people to the Ganges River.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not calling a national lockdown to try to mitigate the spread and for hosting rallies ahead of elections in May. Government officials have said the previous lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic was economically devastating to many manual laborers who then traveled by foot from home cities to their villages, carrying the virus with them. The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Modi called the ICU fire “tragic” and offered condolences over Twitter. Many of the comments on his tweet begged him to call a national lockdown to try to save lives. In a shocking expose published in Time magazine, Indian journalist Rana Ayyub paints a horrific picture from the ground, writing about states essentially hijacking oxygen trucks and stealing supplies for their own hospitals, and disturbing allegations of underreporting deaths. Ayyub lays the blame for the debacle squarely on Modi’s shoulders, accusing him of ignoring the fact that his Trump-style rallies are super-spreader events, and for letting the ball drop on vaccines.“Why was India caught unprepared as the second wave ravaged a cross-section of Indian society?” Ayyub writes. “The responsibility lies with a strongman regime that has ignored all caution.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The ‘Blob Sofa’ Is In—Why Tastemakers Can’t Get Enough of Bulbous Seating

    The low-slung, rotund, adaptable seating of the 1970s is having a comeback

  • Venus Williams says switching to a vegan diet was a game-changer for her skin and health, but she still loves 'junk' food

    Venus Williams told Insider her skin and athletic performance have drastically improved since going vegan, and she hasn't even cut out French fries.

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • A deadly fight 33 years ago shows just how destructive a war between the US and Iran could get

    Operation Praying Mantis, the largest US naval action since World War II, offers a glimpse of what a US-Iran war could look like now.

  • Kentucky man allegedly tried to kidnap 3-year-old boy, offered $1,000 to buy him

    A federal grand jury indicted the man this week.

  • 14 Oscar-winning movies that haven't stood the test of time

    The 93rd annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 25. We took a look back at the most glaring missteps in Oscars history.

  • Sam Wilson finally follows in Captain America's footsteps with his new suit upgrade on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

    After being teased on the penultimate episode of season one of the Marvel show, fans finally got a proper look at the new comic-book-inspired outfit.

  • Military experts told us who they think would win if Russia invaded Ukraine

    Russia could be in for a surprise: Ukraine has been fighting in Donbass for seven years. Its skills and equipment are vastly improved.

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • Federal prosecutors are considering charges against Derek Chauvin for an incident in 2017 when he knelt on a Black teen, ABC News reports

    Chauvin - who was convicted of murdering George Floyd -allegedly knelt on a Black teen in 2017 for nearly 17 minutes.

  • Chrissy Teigen, John Legend cut price of posh California mansion by $6M. Take a look

    The famous couple originally listed the mansion in August for $23.95 million.

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Elon Musk says a Tesla on Autopilot is 10 times less likely to crash than the average car, but experts say that stat is misleading

    Tesla says its cars are engineered to be "the safest in the world," but doesn't release the data to prove it. Recent crashes have called the claim into question.

  • Gun control is a lost cause. Come despair with me.

    So strong is the constituency for firearms ownership in Congress that a law is on the books immunizing gun manufacturers.