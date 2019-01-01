Terror returns to Manchester, just yards from where 22 where killed at Ariana Grande concert

Police restraining a man after he stabbed three people at Victoria Station in Manchester on New Year's Eve - PA

In the hours before midnight when the nation would be welcoming in the New Year, terror returned to Manchester.

Just before 9pm and yards from the Manchester Arena, where 22 people, many of them children had been murdered in a suicide attack, all hell was about to break loose.

Between platforms A and B at Manchester Victoria Metrolink tram station, a man dressed head-to-toe in black mounted a frenzied and sustained attack on a couple in their 50s waiting patiently for a tram.

He screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ - meaning ‘God is great’ - while stabbing at them with two knives, one in each hand.

“I just heard this most blood-curdling scream and looked down the platform,” said Sam Clack, 38, a BBC producer on a New Year’s Eve night out, “What it looked like was a guy in his 60s with a woman of similar age and another guy all dressed in black.

“It looked like they were having a fight but she was screaming in this blood-curdling way.”

The screams alerted British Transport Police officers on patrol at Victoria train station, which stands in the same complex as the tram stop and the nearby Manchester Arena.

Four officers, unarmed but for standard issue Taser stun gun and a special incapacitating gel, raced to the scene. The suspect, said to be of Somali origin, was carrying two kitchen knives, each about 12-inches long.

Two commuters - a man and woman in their 50s - were taken to hospital with knife injuries and a British Transport Police (BTP) officer was stabbed in the shoulder. Credit: Sam Clack/Press Association More

Mr Clack thought the attacker was coming for him next.

“I just had a feeling in the pit of my stomach,” said Mr Clack. “Here’s a man who’s very agitated, angry, skittish. It appears he had already attacked someone. He had police coming towards him and he’s coming towards me.

“I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good 12-inch blade. It was just fear, pure fear.”

Mr Clack thought about jumping on to the tram tracks and running for his life. Other passengers already had. But before he needed to flee, the police at breakneck speed had pounced.

Video footage shows four British transport Police officers pinning the knifeman to the ground, including one female officer. They had tried to taser him and in the melee one officer - a sergeant in his 30s - was stabbed in the shoulder.

The suspect was then dragged away to a police van, shouting ‘alahu akbar’ while the victims sat on a bench on the station platform being treated for their wounds, tended to by female police officers.

A discharged taser, shoe and paramedic equipment on Metrolink platform B at Victoria Station Credit: Joel Goodman/LNP More